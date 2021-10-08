2021 Turkish Grand Prix FP1: What we learnt

The Turkish Grand Prix weekend got underway with the first of three free practice sessions on Friday. In what could be considered business as usual, Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets ahead of Max Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc, running the newly-upgraded version of the Ferrari power unit, managed to finish third after a relatively straightforward dry session. Here's what we were able to learn after the first free practice session.

Track surface not a cause for concern

The instant feedback given by the drivers as soon as the session got underway was about the track surface being much better in terms of grip as compared to last year. In what could be a result of multiple factors, including softer tires and the track surface getting water-blasted, the previous year's grip issues were no longer present.

During the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, the teams struggled to get the tires up to temperature, leaving the drivers fighting for grip throughout the weekend. No such concerns were to be found this time around as the cars were able to unleash their full potential, evident from most drivers taking the iconic Turn 8 flat-out.

Lewis Hamilton picks up 10-place grid drop for Turkish Grand Prix

In a curious move, Mercedes have opted to only change Lewis Hamilton's engine and not the rest of the components for the weekend. Consequently, they incurred a 10-place grid drop for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Unless they need to introduce further parts later in the weekend, Hamilton is expected to start just outside top 10 for the race, given he'll likely qualify on or close to pole position. It is a potentially more vulnerable position to start the race from as it leaves him susceptible to getting caught up in a first-lap incident.

Hamilton was in imperious form during the session, validated not just by the timesheets but also with the way the Mercedes handled on track. With a new engine added to his allocation, it will be interesting to see how the Brit approaches the Turkish Grand Prix.

Red Bull yet to hit sweet spot

Red Bull Racing have introduced a special livery dedicated to their outgoing engine supplier Honda for the Turkish Grand Prix. The beauty of the new look only proved skin-deep, however, as neither Max Verstappen nor Sergio Perez had the best of sessions.

Verstapen was four tenths off Hamilton and the car appeared nervous for both drivers. Although it's still too early in the weekend to draw conclusions for the race, it will be interesting to see how well the team is able to close up the deficit to Mercedes.

Alpine's uncharacteristically quick pace

Alpine F1's Esteban Ocon put together a lap that was seven tenths slower than Hamilton while on a comparatively long with the Hard tire (as compared to the Soft on the Mercedes). Keeping the tire compound difference in mind, as well as variables such as fuel load and power settings, it was still a surprisingly competitive lap for Alpine.

Whether they have an ace up their sleeve or not will be apparent as the weekend wears on and their competitors work out their kinks over the two remaining practice sessions and qualifying.

The new surface could still catch a few teams out

Also Read

The new surface, although appreciated by drivers up and down the grid, is surely going to present its own set of challenges. Given that last year's Turkish Grand Prix was the first F1 race on the circuit since 2010, it's not a track that's been a regular fixture on the calendar. As such, teams have limited data on their hands, and coupled with the new surface, everyone will be scrambling to put together an optimal setup for the race.

To add to this, Pirelli has brought softer tires for the Turkish Grand Prix compared to last year and it does appear that this could be a cause for concern. There is a probability that some teams might veer towards a two-stopper for the Turkish Grand Prix and that could spring a few surprises.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee