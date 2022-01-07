Watch: Charles Leclerc's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's "crazy" Silverstone win

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc reacted to Lewis Hamilton's intense win at the 2020 British Grand Prix. The Briton suffered a tire blowout on the final lap of the race, with Max Verstappen rapidly trying to catch him.

Charles Leclerc was in disbelief when told that Hamilton had dragged his Mercedes across the line despite having suffered a puncture in his front-left tire. The Monegasque driver called Hamilton's win "crazy" at the end of his race, where he placed third himself. The Ferrari driver went on to thank his team, claiming the result was not expected at the start of the race. He was heard on the team radio saying:

“Hamilton won with being on the rim? Wow, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. Well done guys. P3. Happy with this. We definitely did not expect it before the race began.”

Watch the clip below:

Varun @swiftsambi Nobody could believe what Lewis Hamilton did that day.

Here is Charles.



Nobody could believe what Lewis Hamilton did that day. Here is Charles. https://t.co/RDNCv6sbR0

The 2020 British Grand Prix was full of unexpected tire failures and crashes. Valtteri Bottas gifted Max Verstappen second place after one of the Finn's tires suddenly got punctured, putting him out of contention. Out of those who benefitted from the tire chaos was Charles Leclerc, who was running in fourth place before Bottas' tire gave way.

Lewis Hamilton had a 25-second lead over Verstappen, who pitted after Bottas's tire failure. The lead, however, almost amounted to nothing as the Briton suffered a puncture in the front-left tire of his Mercedes with less than a lap to go. Against all odds, the then six-time world champion found enough rotation in his wheels to finish the lap. He crossed the checkered flag with the Dutchman less than six seconds behind.

Fans have since praised Hamilton for his immaculate race-craft, which helped him break the record for the highest number of home race wins — with 7.

Lewis Hamilton has emerged victorious at 31 different circuits

Lewis Hamilton's consistency is staggering as the Briton has won at 31 different circuits throughout his career. This year saw the addition of two inaugural Grands Prix in the second half of the season — in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The 37-year-old's consecutive victories at both of those events took his tally of being victorious at different tracks to the current number.

Motor Sports Stats @StatsSports With his win at the Jeddah Corniche street circuit Lewis Hamilton has now won at 31 different tracks extending the record he has held since his 2014 win at Brazil. With his win at the Jeddah Corniche street circuit Lewis Hamilton has now won at 31 different tracks extending the record he has held since his 2014 win at Brazil.

The seven-time world champion celebrated his 37th birthday today, with fans and drivers wishing him from across the world. His lack of social media presence following his controversial loss to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi has left fans worried about his future in the sport.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite rumors of his retirement, former F1 drivers-turned-pundits like David Coulthard and Nico Rosberg, and even the current FIA president, are confident of Lewis Hamilton's return in 2022.

Edited by Anurag C