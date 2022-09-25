WATCH: McLaren's Lando Norris turns DJ for a night ahead of 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Lando Norris is now regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in F1 after a brilliant season last year. He recently revealed his passion for DJ-ing on his social media platforms, with the Briton having several friends in the music industry, including popular Dutch DJ Martin Garrix.

McLaren @McLarenF1



The From practice to main stage… This boy moves fast.The @LandoNorris DJ era is officially here. From practice to main stage… This boy moves fast. 😲🎧👏The @LandoNorris DJ era is officially here. https://t.co/9QJiXaLejB

Earlier this month, Norris also described DJ-ing as his "new passion on the go".

He later described himself as being close to becoming a pro DJ.

Other than being a DJ, Lando Norris particularly enjoys playing golf and has his own eSports team, making him one of the most versatile individuals on the grid.

It will be difficult for Oscar Piastri to do well unless he beats Lando Norris, says former champion

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg recently claimed that the only way for Oscar Piastri to secure a future in the sport is to beat his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in his debut season next year. He said:

“It is going to be tough for Oscar [Piastri] to do well there. Lando [Norris] is world-class, he’s world championship material there so it’s not going to be easy to go there and do better than Daniel [Ricciardo]. Ricciardo is a multiple race winner, one of the best drivers in the world, and has found it unbelievably tough against Lando. Oscar is brand new to this sport! All the indications are that Oscar really is one of those future superstars. But I can’t really believe that suddenly Ricciardo has unlearned to drive super fast. Therefore, I think it’s Lando who’s just performing like a world champion at the moment, he’s just driving so incredibly well. So I really think it will be a big, big challenge for Oscar next year to be close to Lando.”

“It’s a brave move by Oscar, it really is. It is either he beats Lando or he’s out basically of the sport, so it’s really, really tough, but he believes in himself. And if you think you’re that good, you’ve got to go for it. For Oscar, if you’re a young driver and you have the opportunity to race for McLaren, and you’re free to do so, you have to take it. Opportunities like that don’t come around all the time, so he’s done everything right.”

The Aussie will be replacing his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo at the Woking-based team in 2023 after the eight-time race winner consistently failed to keep up with his team-mate's performances. Piastri had been part of the Alpine Academy and had earlier refused to join the team after Fernando Alonso announced his departure from the French outfit.

Rosberg believes this was a bold move on Piastri's part, making it as important as ever for him to match the standards of his teammate next year. In his two years with McLaren, Ricciardo, despite his years of experience, has been outperformed by Lando Norris, who has proven himself to be a class apart.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far