Watch: The iconic video of ex-McLaren boss Ron Dennis persuading Michael Schumacher to drive for him

Even before Michael Schumacher won his first-ever F1 world championship, he was a hot property in the racing series, so much so that McLaren's former CEO Ron Dennis urged him to come to his team's headquarters and talk to him regarding a transfer.

The eyebrow-raising aspect of this conversation was that it took place in the middle of a fashion show where both Dennis and Schumacher were present.

The bizarre transfer talk between McLaren's former CEO and Michael Schumacher at a fashion show

In 1993, Michael Schumacher finished fourth in the drivers' championship table, while Alain Prost clinched his third and final world championship before retiring. Ayrton Senna went to Williams, leaving a seat open at McLaren.

Since the young German was already showing a lot of promise ever since he started racing in Formula 1, many teams, including the Woking-based outfit, were eyeing him.

At that time, Ron Dennis was the CEO of McLaren. He was so hooked on bringing the young German to his team that he even persuaded Schumacher at a fashion show in 1993. There is a clip where parts of the conversation can be heard between the two.

Ron Dennis was heard inviting Michael Schumacher to McLaren's headquarters and his office, where they could both talk about him joining the team in the 1994 F1 season.

"The thing to do...come and talk privately one day, away from everything...see how I think."

The Benetton driver was also heard saying how his current team has developed over the years and that they will try to clinch the world title in 1994. Despite being persuasive, Dennis understood Schumacher's aim but still left his offer open for or after 1994.

Additionally, Dennis suggested the bright talent take it easy on the track and not risk his life by being too much on the limit.

"At the right time...come and see...come and feel. And look after yourself. Sometimes, you're on the limit. There is one thing that you can't replace, you know?"

Watch the interaction below:

Even though McLaren's former CEO tried his best to bring Schumacher under his team's umbrella, the move never materialized. The team was also reportedly hopeful of pulling Prost out of retirement and offering him the seat. However, they ended up bringing Martin Brundle from Ligier to race alongside Mika Hakkinen in 1994.

The German driver, then with Benetton, went on to win the first two of his seven world championships in 1994 and 1995. After that, he joined Italian giants Ferrari where they gradually built a dream team around him and dominated the sport from 2000 to 2004, winning five constructors' and drivers' titles.

The iconic conversation between Ron Dennis and Michael Schumacher is still remembered to this day, especially because it was before any of the German's titles and took place at a fashion show.