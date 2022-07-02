"We're here to win, we're here to fight"- Mercedes' George Russell hopeful of having a 'competitive weekend' at 2022 F1 British GP

George Russell has proved himself to be an extremely consistent racer this season. He has not finished a single race outside the top five all season and has even outscored his teammate in the first nine races. Having said that, the Mercedes driver is not content with statistics and has claimed that he is coming to win the British GP. When questioned about how he felt about the statistics, the 24-year-old said:

“I mean, it’s obviously a nice little statistic, but it doesn’t really account anything, when you get to the end of the season. If it accounts to win a championship then great. But obviously, just finishing between P3 and P5 isn’t going to get you in the top three of the championship probably by the end of the season. So we’re here to win, we’re here to fight. And I’m proud that we have maximised the results. But we’re here to go for more.”

When questioned about the prospects for the weekend, George Russell said that while the last three tracks have been somewhat similar in nature with regards to the slow-speed sections and the bumpy nature, Silverstone is different and could play to Mercedes' strengths, just like Barcelona did. He said:

“I think when you look the last three races, they’ve all been pretty similar with regards to sort of slow speed, relatively bumpy street-style circuits. So I think this high-speed nature of Silverstone, a smoother surface, will definitely play to our hand a bit more than it has done in the previous three events.”

George Russell: No guarantees of success in the 2022 British GP

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 Quali is going to be FUN! Practice wrapped up at SilverstoneQuali is going to be FUN! Practice wrapped up at Silverstone 👏 Quali is going to be FUN! 🔥 https://t.co/mWj9O0eag1

George Russell was mature enough to admit that while Mercedes could have a better weekend at Silverstone, there is no guarantee that it will go as planned, as the new regulations tend to bring out one new issue after another in the car which could force the team to take a step back. He said:

“But still, there’s no guarantees because as I’ve said before, every race we go to we’re sort of unlocking a different issue from the car. But we have relative faith that this will be a more competitive weekend for us, not only just with the upgrades, but just with the nature of the circuit.”

Mercedes and George Russell have made a strong start to the weekend at Silverstone and the rest of the race weekend appears to be promising for now. It will be interesting to see what kind of result it materializes into.

Catch him next at the British GP Qualifying on July 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far