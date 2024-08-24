“We have to execute a good race”: Fernando Alonso keeping expectations in check after Ferrari-Mercedes sandwich qualifying result at Zandvoort

Fernando Alonso believes a lack of dry running in free practice makes it difficult to outline expectations for the race in Zandvoort. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, after the qualifying session ahead of the Dutch GP, the Spaniard felt that changing weather conditions and a different forecast for race day make it a difficult one to predict.

Qualifying with the seventh fastest lap time, Fernando Alonso was cautiously optimistic while outlining his hopes for the race. The free practice sessions and qualifying in Zandvoort were in damp conditions, giving drivers little room to predict the race. The forecast for race day being dry and windy is an important factor when it comes to tire degradation. The Aston Martin driver felt that Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton could factor in the race, given that they have more competitive cars. He felt that their fight would be mainly with Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly, who qualified behind him.

After qualifying, Albon was disqualified from the session for a technical infringement and Hamilton has a three-place grid drop for impeding Sergio Perez. Their drop in grid places could put Aston Martin in a more comfortable spot than expected. Fernando Alonso felt that executing a good race would be key to maximizing their result in Zandvoort.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he was confident about his race pace for the Dutch GP, Fernando Alonso replied:

“I think we go into the unknown. Everybody does because the lack of dry laps yesterday, also the conditions will be different. The wind will remain strong but blue sky, track temperature will be 20 degrees up or whatever. So maybe tire degradation will be completely different. So we have to be flexible, we have to execute a good race, one Ferrari behind, one Mercedes, maybe it's unrealistic to finish in front of them. But we have to fight hard with the Williams and the Alpine, if we want to score points.”

Fernando Alonso believes that mid-field getting tighter makes it difficult to evaluate Aston Martin progress

Aston Martin brought upgrades to Hungary, which seemed to have improved their performance, resulting in consistent Q3 outings. However, despite both cars in Q3 in Zandvoort, the double champion felt that it was important to continue to develop their car as their mid-field rivals such as Alpine and Wiliams have stepped up in performance. If it weren’t for the disqualification for a technical infringement, Alex Albon had shown improved pace. Alpine brought upgrades to Zandvoort, whose progress translated in Pierre Gasly’s pace in qualifying.

Asked if both cars in Q3 was a positive sign of progress compared to the performance prior to summer break, Fernando Alonso said:

“We're definitely happy with both cars in Q3. But I think at the same time we see Williams bringing the upgrade, here they are very strong. Alpine brought that upgrade in Spa, Ocon was faster than us in the race. Here, Pierre is doing a mega job as well. So we have to be careful and we cannot stop developing the car because the mid-field is getting tighter and tighter.”

Asked about the positive perception from the outside, Fernando Alonso said:

“Not inside, but yeah, I've been asked the same question so far. So I noticed that that's the feeling from the outside. But it was tricky for everyone, that will be the answer, probably. We didn't feel comfortable in the car, but I think it's the same for everybody with this level of wind and gust. Especially turn 9, 10, it felt extremely difficult, extremely like a lottery. Every lap was different balance and different behaviour of the car, I think my lucky lap was Q3, but I felt less wind there and I could put the car in P7.”

Fernando Alonso will start the Dutch GP seventh on the grid followed by teammate Lance Stroll in eighth place, maximising the chances of Aston Martin to get a double points finish. At a track where overtaking is difficult, the drivers of the Silverstone-based team could be in a comfortable position against their mid-field rivals. As it stands, the Spaniard is ninth in the drivers' standings while his teammate is tenth. Aston Martin is fifth in the standings with a total of 73 points and fairly comfortable, without any immediate mid-field team as a significant threat to their spot in the pecking order.

