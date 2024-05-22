What is Charles Leclerc's " F1 Monaco GP Curse"? All about the Ferrari driver's peculiar luck at his home race

Having joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2019, Charles Leclerc has gone on to establish himself as one of the most remarkable drivers on the grid. Despite failing to end Ferrari's championship drought so far, the Monegasque driver has been touted as the closest challenger to the dominant Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing on multiple occasions.

However, despite emerging as one of the best drivers on the grid, there is one event that has proven to be Leclerc's most formidable obstalce, his home race of Monaco Grand Prix. Over the years, Charles Leclerc's outings in the Principality have been marred with engine issues, strategy goof-ups, or simply errors on his part, resulting in frustrating results for the 26-year-old.

Leclerc's curse at the Monaco GP started way back in 2017, when the driver was still finding his groove in Formula 2. Driving for Prema Racing, the young driver retired from both the Sprint and Feature races in Monaco due to mechanical issues.

In his rookie F1 season in 2018 with Alfa Romeo (now Sauber), Leclerc faced his first Monaco disappointment in the top tier of motorsport. A front-left brake failure led to a crash, resulting in a Did Not Finish (DNF) and robbed him of a chance to complete his home Grand Prix. This was Leclerc's first DNF of his Formula 1 career.

The 26-year-old's fortunes didn't improve after joining Ferrari. In 2019, despite topping practice sessions, a strategic error during qualifying saw him start from 16th on the grid. His race ended prematurely after a collision, leading to another DNF.

The 2020 Monaco Grand Prix was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sparing Leclerc a potential continuation of his streak of misfortunes. However, in 2021, hopes were high when he secured pole position. Unfortunately, a crash during his pole-setting lap damaged his car.

Ferrari decided against changing his gearbox, hoping to avoid a grid penalty. This decision backfired spectacularly when a driveshaft failure prevented Charles Leclerc from starting the race.

In 2022, Leclerc finally seemed to conquer his Monaco curse after securing a pole position. Leading the race comfortably, it seemed victory was within reach. However, Ferrari's strategic miscalculations, delaying Leclerc's tire change, allowed Sergio Perez to snatch victory. Leclerc had to settle for fourth.

The 2023 Monaco Grand Prix brought more heartbreak. Charles Leclerc qualified third, but a three-place grid penalty for impeding McLaren's Lando Norris in Q3 saw him start sixth. He finished the race in the same position.

Can Charles Leclerc bring an end to his Monaco GP curse in 2024?

While still behind Max Verstappen, Leclerc has proven to be the Dutchman's closest challenger so far in seven races. Though yet to win a race, Leclerc finds himself in second position in the F1 Drivers' standings. He has four podium finishes so far, further highlighting the Monegasque's impressive run of form.

Moreover, Ferrari has introduced a significant upgrade package dubbed the SF-24 Evo. This new package, which debuted in Imola, includes major aerodynamic and structural changes, such as new side pods, an overbite intake, a revamped engine cover, a new rear wing design, and a redesigned floor.

Furthermore, the car's interiors have also been changed. These enhancements aim to improve the car's overall performance and could provide both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with the edge to pose a threat to the in-form Red Bull and McLaren in the upcoming race in the Principality.

While the Monaco GP has been a source of repeated frustration for Charles Leclerc, his consistent performances and Ferrari's latest upgrades could finally be the turning point for the Monegasque. It remains to be seen whether Leclerc topples the demons of his home.