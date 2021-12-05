What happens if an F1 driver crashes after setting a lap in Qualifying?

Ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the qualifying session witnessed Max Verstappen's Red Bull hit the barriers right on the brink of finishing a flying lap, the timings of which seemed comfortably set to take pole position. Verstappen did not complete his final lap due to the accident, leaving him in P3 for tomorrow's race.

Since Verstappen's crash took place in Q3, the previous fastest lap set by him, and his personal best time in the session were considered.

On the mechanical front, if parts of the car are damaged and require to be rebuilt, as in if the damage necessitates changes to the gearbox, power unit, or the engine, this could result in a grid penalty for the race. Without changes to either of the three, the car may retain the position achieved on the fastest complete lap before the crash.

In a case where the car crashes before setting a lap time at all in Q1, the car will simply start from the back of the grid for the race.

A rather anti-climactic end to considerably one of the most impressive laps delivered by the 24-year-old this season left Verstappen behind both the Mercedes drivers in P3.

Jeddah Corniche Circuit: World's first F1 circuit with 5G connectivity

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix offers F1 spectators the ability to fully immerse themselves in the action taking place before them. The 5G network connectivity at the circuit offers fans in the stands the fastest wireless communications technology available today.

As reported by Planet F1, here's what the director of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Martin Whitaker, had to say regarding the same:

"We are the first F1 circuit in the world that will use the 5G network. As a result, we are able to give the fans in the stands even more action. They can use their devices and experience the race on our circuit even more intensely."

The sensational Jeddah circuit, which was built in a mere eight months, promises F1 fans dramatic battles and exciting outcomes.

