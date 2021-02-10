What Lewis Hamilton's one-year renewal with Mercedes means for the future of F1

Lewis Hamilton has finally signed a new contract with Mercedes! Much to the delight of millions of fans worldwide, the seven-time champion confirmed on Monday that he would continue racing in Formula 1 and for Mercedes in 2021.

What didn't sit quite as well with the fans was the duration of Hamilton's new contract. Mercedes' social media handles were quick to dismiss any concerns and reassured fans that the terms were negotiated as such, keeping the need for flexibility for both parties in mind.

Yes, one year is correct, both the team and Lewis wanted the flexibility of a one-year term as we were all keen to focus on 2021 🙏 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 8, 2021

But social media is not a place where people are easily convinced by empty reassurances from PR teams. Speculation has been pouring in from reporters and fans alike that the greatest driver in the history of the sport may have other plans for 2022 than getting into a Mercedes and challenging for another title.

Could Lewis Hamilton say goodbye to F1 in 2021?

Ever since the contract announcement, social media has been abuzz with rumors about Lewis Hamilton's speculated retirement, with some fans already lining up his replacement (Hello, George Russell!).

No one can peek inside a world champion's mind, but all things considered, it does make sense for Hamilton to hand in his racing gloves at the end of 2021 and move on to the next phase of his life.

Lewis Hamilton turns 37 soon after New Year's Eve in 2022. There's little doubt in any racing fan's mind that the Brit is the outright favorite to once again defend his title; winning an unprecedented and historic eighth title in 2021.

At 37, sole owner of the record for the most championships in history, an ever-lasting legacy on track and with new regulations implemented from 2022, one cannot fault a driver who has achieved everything for entertaining thoughts of retiring from the sport.

Even the greatest of champions, who are obsessed with winning, have a cap on their desire for greatness.

But Lewis Hamilton's thought process for contemplating retirement could go beyond on-track reasons. The seven-time champion has been one of the most vocal celebrities in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd's death last year.

Lewis Hamilton has been the face of BLM in motorsport

Lewis Hamilton's larger aim is to leave a legacy off track that few others have done before in the sport, which is, working towards increasing diversity in Formula 1 to make motorsport more accessible.

While Hamilton's motive for quitting — if he does decide to quit — should be respected by all the stakeholders in the sport, the question arises; what's next for Formula 1 after Lewis Hamilton?

Who becomes the face of Formula 1 after Lewis Hamilton?

Formula 1 has welcomed some exciting new talent in the past few years.

Charles Leclerc has upstaged veteran teammate Sebastian Vettel for two consecutive seasons, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen has firmly established himself as the closest challenger to Lewis Hamilton (Bottas fans, look away).

For the past two years, F1 fans have been excited to see how the sport transitions from the Hamiltons and Vettels to the Leclercs, Verstappens and Lando Norrises.

However, none of these three are in consideration for being Hamilton's successor at Mercedes. It's been taken for granted for a while that the seat vacated by Hamilton would belong to his British compatriot George Russell. A former junior driver for the team, Russell scored his first-ever points in Formula 1 when he raced in a Mercedes last year for just one weekend as Hamilton's replacement, when the latter was sidelined due to COVID-19.

Compatriot George Russell is a lock for Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes

The 22-year-old Russell immediately showed what he could do with a faster car as he led the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix for most of the race before a Mercedes pit-stop blunder caused him to finish in ninth place.

But Hamilton saying goodbye could open up opportunities for other drivers too. If Russell fails to hit the ground running at Mercedes and the new regulations compromise their car's speed, then even with Russell's unquestionable talent and Mercedes' superior technology, we could have another team finally ending the German franchise's monopoly.

Experienced drivers like Daniel Ricciardo would be willing to go all out to get a shot at a first title powered by his new team, McLaren, making a strong comeback with a top car last season.

Sebastian Vettel too will be aiming to make a comeback to the top of the sport after a bitter farewell with Ferrari last season. 2022 could be the four-time champion's year, after using the upcoming season to settle in with his new crew at Aston Martin Racing.

And who would count out old dogs Kimi Raikkonen and the returning Fernando Alonso, even when they are in their forties?

However, the favorites to immediately challenge for the title in Hamilton's absence will definitely be Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc, but only if Ferrari rediscover how to make their car go quick again!

Formula 1 fans have been looking forward to the future of the sport for years now. And if Lewis Hamilton does decide to pack it in at the end of 2021, the future holds endless possibilities.