What is LiCo? All about "lift and coast" instructions that's hurting Ferrari's performance during races

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been given instructions by the team to "lift and coast" in the last couple of races. The Italian team has made a relatively underwhelming start to the 2025 season despite sitting P2 in the constructors' championship.

Coming off a great end to the 2024 season, many had predicted the Maranello-based outfit to be fighting alongside McLaren for race wins and podiums throughout the year. However, the SF-25 has not been able to perform up to expectations and has only resulted in four podiums from 11 main races thus far.

After their double DSQ in China, the former world champions have been trying their best to keep the floor of the car under the weight limit. In Shanghai, Hamilton was disqualified from the race due to excessive plank wear, and Leclerc was handed a similar fate due to an underweight car.

To minimise the issue, the Ferrari duo have been instructed by the Italian team to do lift and coast, commonly known as LiCo, during the races.

All about "lift and coast" instructions hurting Ferrari's performance

LiCo is a driving technique where the driver lifts their feet off the accelerator way before the braking zone and coasts the car before applying the brakes into the corners. The technique is often used to minimise the impact of the issues plaguing the cars during the race distance.

It is generally used to provide temporary relief to issues like fuel saving and brake wear. The Prancing Horse brought a new floor to the Austrian GP weekend but still instructed their drivers to LiCo during the main race to reduce the excessive plank wear on the bumpy parts of the Red Bull Ring.

Although the technique has proved vital in keeping the plank wear in check, it has come at the cost of performance to their rivals.

Ferrari driver reflects on the team's advice to LiCo in Austria

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he was frustrated during the Austrian GP when he was advised to lift and coast to manage some issues.

In his post-race press conference, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected on the subject and said:

"I was on my own, just trying to manage quite a few issues that we had on our side. Let’s not call them issues, but we’ve got to do some management in the situation we’re in at the moment. I won’t go into the details, but the lift and coast was a little bit frustrating.

”We paid a bit of the price for it on the first stint, but then the second and last stint were a bit more positive, which was good. But there weren’t many key moments apart from the start.”

Ferrari would hope that the new floor would pay dividents at the upcoming British Grand Prix this weekend and allow them to not do LiCo in the main race.

