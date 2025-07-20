  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • What if we didn't have McLaren in 2025? A deep dive into a shocking parallel universe without the F1's dominant force

What if we didn't have McLaren in 2025? A deep dive into a shocking parallel universe without the F1's dominant force

By Charanjot Singh Kohli
Modified Jul 20, 2025 08:45 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Source: Getty

The 2025 F1 season is not trending towards a scenario where McLaren is likely to win both championships. There's next to no competition in the constructors, as all three teams are a decent amount behind. It appears that Max Verstappen has also fallen behind and will not be in contention for the title.

Ad

With that being said, what does an F1 championship in 2025 look like if it did not feature McLaren? Let's take a look.

Methodology: We removed the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from the classification in every race and then calculated the championship standings. It's fair to say that we had some very interesting findings.

How does an F1 2025 season look without McLaren?

The title fight

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Contrary to what might be a common perception, Max Verstappen is not dominantly leading the championship if there is no McLaren, as the standings have the Dutch driver at 210 points, but also have George Russell at the same tally.

In the current points system, Verstappen is ahead of Russell by a decent margin of 18 points. That margin gets wiped off in a parallel universe where there is no McLaren on the grid.

Ad

Now, wouldn't that be an intriguing F1 championship battle?

The top 5 in the championship standings in this case would be.

DriverPoints
Max Verstappen210.00
George Russell210.00
Charles Leclerc174.00
Lewis Hamilton154.00
Kimi Antonelli87
Ad

The wins

In a world where we don't have McLaren on the grid, there would be as many as four different race winners, with Nico Hulkenberg being a surprise winner. Max Verstappen would have 4 wins to his name, but so would George Russell.

Charles Leclerc would have 3 wins for Ferrari, and Nico Hulkenberg would have a win to his name, with him breaking the duck in Silverstone.

DriverWins
Max Verstappen4
George Russell4
Charles Leclerc3
Nico Hulkenberg1
Ad

The podiums

The real intrigue lies in examining the number of podiums each driver would have achieved in a world without McLaren. Max Verstappen and George Russell would continue to lead the charts with 9 podiums each.

Lewis Hamilton would have a whopping 5 podiums in a world without McLaren this F1 season, while Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, and Esteban Ocon bring podiums to their respective midfield teams in this parallel universe.

DriverPodium
Max Verstappen9
George Russell9
Charles Leclerc6
Lewis Hamilton5
Kimi Antonelli2
Alex Albon2
Nico Hulkenberg
2
Esteban Ocon1
Ad

Lewis Hamilton is the sprint king

Ironically, for a driver who has been quoted as saying, "Sprints don't count," Lewis Hamilton's biggest triumph in a world without McLaren would still be sprints. He would have won both sprints in Miami and China and would have a 100% success record in that format.

How many F1 teams have wins and podiums

In the real world, where McLaren dominates the sport, we have three different teams that have won races, with the other two teams being Red Bull and Mercedes. In a parallel universe without the British team, we would have 4 teams winning races, with Sauber being a race winner as well.

Ad

The true difference, however, shines through in the number of podiums, as the current grid already has 50% of the teams having achieved at least one. In a parallel universe, 6 out of 9 teams have been on the rostrum, making it a whopping 66.67% of the entire grid.

Conclusion

Of course, this is nothing more than a fun little exercise in a season where one team appears to have stretched its legs compared to others. It is, however, an interesting view into a parallel world where things could have been quite different had McLaren not found the magic bullet or had others not fallen behind like they have.

About the author
Charanjot Singh Kohli

Charanjot Singh Kohli

Twitter icon

Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.

He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.

Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.

If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Charanjot Singh Kohli
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications