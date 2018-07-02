F1 2018: What the top drivers are looking for before making the final move

Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with Kimi Raikkonen in French GP 2018

The market is hot, fat paychecks are ready, and top seats are yet to be filled - but still, no one is signing. For some, it will be their last shot at the title, for some simply being in a competitive car is not enough. Let's take a look at what is it that top drivers are looking for?

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton wins at Paul Ricard

The leader always comes first, going in the same vein, let's start with the reigning world champion, Lewis Hamilton. With Mercedes dominating the hybrid era and Lewis winning three titles with them, it certainly makes one wonder why he is waiting to re-sign with the world champions.

One major reason is the resurgence of Ferrari, which has won three races in 2018 so far. It's natural for Hamilton to assess whether Mercedes will still be a leading car in future?

Another factor which most sources are pointing to is the paycheck. When Lewis signed with Mercedes last time around, he was a double world champion. Now he is quadruple world champion which means he is in a position to demand higher wages for his services.

Toto Wolff is willing to play the waiting game as he knows Hamilton will eventually re-sign as the season reaches its summer break and other teams start confirming their lineups for 2019.