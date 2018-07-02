Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

F1 2018: What the top drivers are looking for before making the final move

Pranav Mathur
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
206   //    02 Jul 2018, 15:26 IST

AUTO-PRIX-F1-FRA-PODIUM
Lewis Hamilton celebrates his win with Kimi Raikkonen in French GP 2018

The market is hot, fat paychecks are ready, and top seats are yet to be filled - but still, no one is signing. For some, it will be their last shot at the title, for some simply being in a competitive car is not enough. Let's take a look at what is it that top drivers are looking for?

#1 Lewis Hamilton

F1 Grand Prix of France
Hamilton wins at Paul Ricard

The leader always comes first, going in the same vein, let's start with the reigning world champion, Lewis Hamilton. With Mercedes dominating the hybrid era and Lewis winning three titles with them, it certainly makes one wonder why he is waiting to re-sign with the world champions.

One major reason is the resurgence of Ferrari, which has won three races in 2018 so far. It's natural for Hamilton to assess whether Mercedes will still be a leading car in future?

Another factor which most sources are pointing to is the paycheck. When Lewis signed with Mercedes last time around, he was a double world champion. Now he is quadruple world champion which means he is in a position to demand higher wages for his services.

Toto Wolff is willing to play the waiting game as he knows Hamilton will eventually re-sign as the season reaches its summer break and other teams start confirming their lineups for 2019.

Page 1 of 6 Next
F1 2018 Red Bull Racing F1 Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo
3 reasons why the F1 2018 season is the best season of...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 things to look out for in the Spanish Grand Prix 
RELATED STORY
Formula 1: Youngest F1 Drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Drivers Likely To Win Their First F1 World Championship.
RELATED STORY
F1: 2019 Driver Line-Up Predictions 
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Austrian GP
RELATED STORY
F1 Power Rankings: Top 5 Best Drivers including Leclerc
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Races of Fernando Alonso - as he is set for his...
RELATED STORY
F1: 5 times Verstappen Clashed with Other Drivers
RELATED STORY
F1: Daniel Ricciardo contract - 5 possible drivers at Red...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us