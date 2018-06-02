F1: Why Fernando Alonso should race in IndyCar - 5 reasons to quit Formula 1

The time looks to be up for Fernando Alonso's participation in Formula 1.

Jamie Davies CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 16:40 IST 480 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

There's been better times for Alonso

It will be a sad day when Fernando Alonso announces his departure from Formula 1 and that day could be very well soon.

Alonso would arguably stay in the motorsport for a few more years if it wasn't the terrible situation he is in.

The last few years have been more than disappointing for the Spaniard and it looks to not change direction any time soon.

When Alonso decided to leave Ferrari in 2014 to join McLaren after the British team decided to reunite with Honda and their engines, it looked to be a refreshed McLaren team with a big chance of fighting for race wins and championships again.

Instead, it was three years of hell for McLaren, Honda, and Alonso.

The two-time F1 world champion was persuaded to stay another season with McLaren after their new partnership deal with Renault but 2018 is looking to be another disappointing year.

Carlos Sainz Snr recently told the Express that the McLaren driver was not happy: “He is in a period when he would like to be in a different situation.

"He wants to fight for podiums and wins.

"When you’ve won before, and in his case he has won two world championships and fought for others, if you are not fighting for podiums, races, championships, it is logical that you are not happy. And it’s especially true if you are as experienced as he is and with the character that Fernando has.

"This year at McLaren the situation is a little bit better and let’s hope it improves more, but is true that maybe he and all of us who want the best for him were expecting something more."

If Alonso is to say goodbye to life in F1, what would be his reasons?

#5 Alonso's F1 situation is taking him nowhere

Alonso's second term at McLaren has been painful to watch

Alonso is one of the biggest names in the F1 driver's line-up.

But that doesn't leave him in a good situation at McLaren and the race series.

Even if Alonso was wanting to leave McLaren at the end of the season, then where else can he go in terms of continuing his career in F1.

The only real options the driver has is trying to get a contract at either Mercedes or Ferrari which is unrealistic.

Can you really see Alonso accepting a number two seat to Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel when he is still capable of winning races and possibly championships?

Plus the other teams on the grid wouldn't be able to afford his current wages and contract at McLaren.

It is believed the Spaniard earns around $30 million a year after agreeing to cut it from $40 million last year.

Only Mercedes or Ferrari could afford that and both teams already pay a similar amount to Hamilton and Vettel.

The Briton bags up to $31 million a year while his championship rival picks up $40 million.