When McLaren reserve driver Lando Norris served tea to his senior Fernando Alonso in the team garage

Lando Norris was seen serving tea to then-teammate Fernando Alonso in the team garage during the 2018 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, back when he was a reserve driver for McLaren. The British driver was part of the Woking-based outfit's junior academy since 2017 and competed in several free practice sessions for them in 2018.

Norris competed in the F2 season with Campos Racing and finished P2 in the standings behind future Mercedes driver and rival George Russell and ahead of Alex Albon.

In a video uploaded by Out of Context F1 on his YouTube channel, Lando Norris could be seen serving tea to Fernando Alonso back in 2018. The Spanish driver too takes the mickey out of the situation after he returns the cup to the young Brit after finishing his beverage.

Norris eventually replaced Alonso in the senior team after the 2018 season as the latter took a two-year sabbatical from the sport. McLaren driver spoke about the two-time F1 world champion's longevity in the sport as he continues to race in his 40s with Aston Martin. He said (via Motorsport.com):

"I'd better be careful what I say. I think it takes a lot of dedication – I don't think anyone thinks Fernando lacks that in any way. He shows that with everything that he does in life.

"He's probably one of the oldest guys competing at the top of any sport in the world and I think to be able to do that at the level that he has done and continues to do, you're probably never going to potentially see it again, within Formula 1. And if you do, it's going to be extremely rare. [I have] a lot of lot of respect for that kind of thing," Norris added.

Fernando Alonso too has been a big supporter of Lando Norris in the latter's young career and delved into his equation with the 25-year-old.

Fernando Alonso heaps praise on Lando Norris after his first win in Miami

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that Lando Norris was a "nice kid" and spoke about his relationship with the young British driver after the latter won his first race in Miami last year.

As per GPBlog, the 43-year-old expressed his happiness over the McLaren driver's feat and said:

"He's a nice kid, he's a nice man, and a very talented driver. I know him very well. We did Daytona 24 hours in 2018. Together we were in McLaren and he started as a test driver when I was there.

"We both live in Monaco, we see each other sometimes there in the city, travel together sometimes as well. After so many podiums, I think he deserves this win."

There were some rumors that Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris could become teammates at Red Bull after it was suggested that Max Verstappen was looking elsewhere but the move never materialized as the Dutchman stayed with the Austrian team.

