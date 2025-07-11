Who was Beverley Allen? All we know about Christian Horner’s first wife, who died of cancer just days before his Red Bull sacking

Ten days before Christian Horner was sacked as Red Bull Racing's Team Principal on July 9, 2025, his first wife, Beverley Allen, passed away at her Cotswolds residence after a long-fought cancer battle on June 30, 2025.

According to The Sun, Allen, the mother of Horner's 11-year-old daughter Olivia, was diagnosed with eye cancer. One of Allen's friends told MailOnline about her personality, calling her a "lovely woman," adding:

"It is so cruel what has happened to her. She found out she had eye cancer a couple of years ago and she was aware that it wasn't going to be a very good prognosis but it is still a devastating shock. Beverley was loved by everyone who knew her. It's just heartbreaking."

While Christian Horner hasn't commented on Allen's demise, a source told MailOnline:

"Christian will be very upset indeed by Beverley's passing - he has lost an old friend and his daughter has lost her mother."

A neighbor also told the publication that they had seen Horner visiting Allen's Cotswolds property "quite a lot," stating that he was doing everything he could to support her.

The former Red Bull team principal married Beverley Allen in 1999, and the couple spent 14 years together before Horner married Geri Halliwell in 2015, following his split with Allen in 2013.

Christian Horner's relationship with Geri Halliwell left Beverley Allen heartbroken when the former Red Bull team principal started dating Geri shortly after separating from her when their daughter Olivia was six months old.

Horner's relationship and marriage to Halliwell garnered a lot of traction at the time. However, the motorsport executive's parents didn't attend his wedding in 2015, since they were reportedly upset over his decision to leave Allen and pursue a relationship with Geri.

Talking to MailOnline, one of Allen's friends mentioned that life had been cruel to her when she became a mother and Horner left, stating, "she really didn't have it easy."

"It came as a shock to myself": Christian Horner comments on his Red Bull sacking via emotional farewell speech

Shortly after news of Christian Horner being discharged as Red Bull Racing's team principal was made official, a video of the motorsports executive's emotional farewell speech at the F1 team's Milton Keynes base started making rounds on the internet.

In the video obtained by Sky Sports on July 9, 2025, Horner was seen breaking down into tears while reacting to the news of his dismissal.

"It came as a shock to myself," Christian Horner said.

Horner added that he had a chance to reflect on the news over the last 12 hours and expressed his gratitude to every member of Red Bull Racing who had been a part of his two-decade-long run with the F1 team. He also mentioned:

"When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect, but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1. Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life."

While Christian Horner's portfolio boasts eight Drivers' Championships and six Constructors' Championships, his next move in the realm of Formula 1 remains unknown at the time.

