Who has the most wins at Imola?

Formula 1 has been visiting the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola since 1980. The track was first used as the home for the Italian Grand Prix. However, from 1981 to 2006, Imola was the home of the annual San Marino Grand Prix. After a 14-year break, Imola returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2020 as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, named after the region where the track is located.

Having been used since the 1980s, many legends of the sport have won the prestigious race in Imola.

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher has won at Imola the most number of times. In his glittering career, the German won a record seven times at the iconic Italian circuit. However, not all of his wins came with Ferrari. His first win at Imola came in 1994 with the Italian outfit, Benetton.

Apart from that, the rest of Schumacher's wins have come while racing for the Prancing Horse. Out of his seven wins, three came in consecutive years between 2002 and 2004. This coincided with the German's most dominant period in Formula 1.

Michael Schumacher's last win at Imola came in 2006, after an epic battle with his title rival Fernando Alonso. The season also happened to be the last time Imola would host a Formula 1 race before returning to the calendar in 2020 as the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Michael celebrates on the podim after winning the F1 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola on 23/4/2006. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting pic.twitter.com/BwNPSj3sc0 — Michael Schumacher (@schumacher) April 23, 2017

Which other drivers have won at Imola?

Some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers have tasted champagne at Imola. Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost have won at Imola three times each. Senna won all his races here in a McLaren while two of Prost's wins came with the Woking-based side. The Frenchman's other win came with Williams during his title-winning season in 1993.

Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill have won the race at Imola, twice each. Both drivers won the race in a Williams, making the Grove-based side the joint-most successful team at the circuit. They are tied with Ferrari for eight wins each. Nelson Piquet also won at Imola twice.

Iconic drivers who have tasted success at Imola just once in their careers include Fernando Alonso (2005), Lewis Hamilton (2020), Ralf Schumacher (2001) and David Coulthard (1998).

2001 SAN MARINO



Ralf Schumacher claims his maiden win at Imola. This was Williams' 1st win since 1997 Luxembourg (w/ Villeneuve) & BMW's 1st win since 1986 Mexico (w/Berger & Benetton) #F1 pic.twitter.com/kA3lHIROLv — F1 in the 2000s (@CrystalRacing) April 15, 2021