Who is Lewis Hamilton’s biological mother? Getting to know the knighted driver's family

Lewis Hamilton made a surprise move earlier in 2021 when he announced that he would be adding his mother's name to his. Carmen Larbalestier is the Briton's biological mother. However, two years after his birth, his father, Anthony Hamilton, and Larbalestier separated.

Lewis lived with his biological mother until the age of 10, while his father had another marriage. He later moved on to live with his father and stepmother, Linda Hamilton.

Lewis still shares excellent relations with his mother and that is why he decided to legally change his name, as Sky Sports quoted him,

"I'm really proud of my family's name, Hamilton. None of you might know that my mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name. I don't fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name. I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name."

Although he lived with his mother, that did not stop him from racing. Hamilton started karting at the mere age of eight in 1993. After he started living with his father, his racing career significantly took off. At 13, he joined the McLaren Young Driver Program. This made him the youngest driver to be appointed by the team. His father served as his manager until 2010.

Although Hamilton's biological mother has stayed out of the limelight for most of his career, she has appeared in some of the most important races of the seven-time world champion.

🌎🌏🌍 @LauraPVignatti

Awww!!! Lewis Hamilton y su mamá Carmen LarbalestierAwww!!! Lewis Hamilton y su mamá Carmen LarbalestierAwww!!! ❤ https://t.co/khGkq8mzD1

Lewis Hamilton hopes for more competition for 2023

After a subpar 2022 season that ended with no victories or pole positions for Lewis Hamilton, he is well-prepared for the upcoming season. He also expects more competition in the upcoming season due to Red Bull and Ferrari's performances. He is also confident that if McLaren work hard enough, they could be one of their competitors as well.

Lewis Hamilton said:

"I'd like to think that we're going to be the ones that are competing with [Red Bull] and being able to beat them again. I do believe that for sure. But I really hope that Ferrari are strong in the following years."

Mercedes are confident about their 2023 challenger as well; the W14. They are hoping to bring the glory back to the team and perhaps another championship.

Poll : 0 votes