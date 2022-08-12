Why the F1 2022 regulations are a disappointment

The F1 2022 regulations were brought to the sport with the aim of making racing more interesting.

This has been accomplished to some extent. We've had some fantastic racing at events like the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP and the Imola GP.

However, when we look at what we have after 13 races, it isn't a stretch to say that the change in F1 regulations is a failure when it comes to meeting the goals it set out to accomplish.

The racing is better, but only marginally

The biggest selling point of the F1 2022 regulations was that racing was going to be better compared to previous years, when it was difficult to follow another car.

We have seen some changes in this regard, at least to some extent. As a result of the regulations, each car now creates less disruptive turbulence, making it easier for others to follow closely behind. Cars are also easier to overtake, as we saw in Imola, which is a notoriously difficult track to overtake on.

Having said that, there are a few problems that remain when it comes to wheel-to-wheel racing. In races like the F1 French GP, overtaking is difficult even with DRS. In the absence of DRS, even Max Verstappen struggled to overtake at the F1 Spanish GP.

Although improvements have certainly been made, we may have been overly optimistic about the immediate effects of the new regulations.

It's still the usual suspects in front

The lower budget cap level, introduced with the new regulations, was supposed to give teams like McLaren, Alpine, and Aston Martin the opportunity to leap to the front of the grid.

Everyone started the season with a clean slate, and the financial regulations were supposed to be restrictive. However, it was just more of the same.

Ferrari, Red Bull, and Mercedes still stand as the top three teams, just like they did in the last decade. Meanwhile, the midfield teams are still the midfield teams. When we talk about results or prospective contenders for a race win, it's still the usual suspects.

Based on the way things look, there hasn't been a lot of change since the new regulations were passed.

The field spread in F1 has increased since last season

The 2022 F1 season has arguably been worse than the 2021 F1 campaign. Last season, there was always a chance that a McLaren or a Ferrari could sneak up on the podium or claim pole position. There were also well-deserved wins for both Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo as they stood their ground valiantly.

Many expected the gap in performances to close up this season. However, it has spread out instead. Some of the biggest examples of this were Lewis Hamilton's drive at Barcelona or Sergio Perez's at Silverstone.

Despite suffering from a crash at the start of the race, the two drivers pitted, made their way through the field, and even finished inside the top five. Perez would've even won the race if he had a few more laps in the bag.

That's not what was advertised now, was it? The 2022 F1 regulations have increased the field spread to such an extent that a midfield driver doesn't even try to put up a fight against a Mercedes, Red Bull, or Ferrari driver.

In the end, a regulation introduced on the promise of a condensed field spread has done the opposite and should be considered a failure.

Reliability is playing a major role in the final results

What was the one thing that made the 2021 F1 season such a close and enticing battle? It was the fact that reliability was not an overarching cloud hanging over the battle.

This season, we've seen Max Verstappen suffer a DNF in two of the first three races. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari also suffered from a plethora of reliability issues.

In effect, this hindrance has produced a level of uncertainty within battles. While uncertainties are always welcome in F1, should they happen at the cost of an enticing battle? Max Verstappen was set to have an exciting final phase of the race in Bahrain, but he suffered a DNF. It could have been a battle for the ages. However, it was taken away from the fans.

In a great season, reliability should ideally not be the biggest factor in influencing the results.

In the end, the biggest complaint against the new regulations is their inability to deliver on what was promised. They promised a product where the former midfield teams would be closer to the front, but that has not been the case. They promised a product where racing was going to be leaps and bounds better than the previous iteration, but it's not.

Looking at the way things have panned out, it's fair to say that the 2021 season will be remembered more fondly for its quality than the 2022 season. The new regulations have not delivered what they promised, and it's safe to say that they have been a bit of a disappointment.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

