Nico Hulkenberg is understood to be a contender to join Sauber in 2025, with Audi completing a 100% takeover of the Swiss-based outfit. The German driver is well-positioned to cement himself as a key target as the manufacturer prepares for upcoming regulatory changes.

Last season was very disappointing for Haas, with the VF-23 rarely fast enough to fight for points. This disappointment is perhaps better described as frustration, given the speed that Nico Hulkenberg regularly showed in qualifying.

In the background, the American outfit's newly signed driver was being approached by one of their midfield rivals - Sauber. Owing to the nature of the 36-year-old's 1+1 year deal with Haas, Guenther Steiner was able to ensure Hulkenberg's continuation with the team until 2024.

However, the Le Mans winner is now one of many free agents in Formula 1.

Nico Hulkenberg and Audi's established links

This flexibility coincided with Audi stepping up their commitment to F1, silencing speculation that their project was potentially under threat.

Previously, it was Audi's incoming takeover of Sauber that intensified rumours linking Hulkenberg to a move elsewhere. After all, it is no secret that the manufacturer team would prefer a German driver for the 2026 season.

In addition to his German nationality, Nico Hulkenberg also brings a combination of speed and experience. These are both valuable criteria that could provide stability and a strong benchmark.

Audi's F1 CEO Andreas Seidl also has a history with the Haas F1 driver, having worked together with Porsche in 2015 to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Of course, it would be preemptive to suggest that a move is a foregone conclusion.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu is proving that, despite a limited budget, Haas is still capable of competing for points. Although the VF-24 could lose ground mid-season, they have at least eliminated their persistent limitations from last season.

There is also a reasonable possibility that Ferrari will continue to progress, something which has traditionally pulled the US squad up the field as well. It is no coincidence that Haas enjoyed their best seasons when Ferrari were consistently fighting for victories. However, none of these reasons completely eliminate the reservations Nico Hulkenberg may have.

In a field where big-hitters like Audi are increasingly present, Komatsu's personnel operate with very limited firepower. This means that irrespective of short-term performance, the 36-year-old will at least consider the potential of joining an engine supplier.

Considering the emergence of Oliver Bearman as a legitimate candidate to join next year's F1 grid, this scenario would also give Ferrari and Haas one less headache to consider.