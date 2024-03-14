Alex Albon gives a cryptic response on his future with Williams in 2025

Alex Albon has claimed that he is aware that the driver market for the 2025 season is fluid but he is focused on doing his best for the Williams F1 team.

The Anglo-Thai driver has been touted as one of the contenders for Lewis Hamilton's seat at Mercedes next year as the seven-time world champion makes his way to Ferrari.

However, Williams F1 team principal James Vowles shut the news of his move away from the team down, claiming that he had a contract with them until 2025. While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Alex Albon spoke about his future with the team, saying:

"It's something that we know. You're gonna have to wait and see but on my side, I'm totally focused on the team. I feel it sounds generic but it's true that I love being part of this team and we spoke about this upward progress that we're on is very exciting.

"Of course, I won't deny and say that there are opportunities around and there is a very fluid driver market right now and it's exciting. But my focus and entire time is put on the team and I am here to go racing."

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon analyzes his Saudi Arabian GP

Alex Albon stated that he was frustrated that he could not 'fight' for points on Saturday after finishing P11 behind Haas's Nico Hulkenberg at the Saudi Arabian GP.

The Williams F1 driver found himself in the melee of cars behind Kevin Magnussen and was unable to overtake the Danish driver. As per F1.com, he said:

"It’s frustrating to not be fighting for points today, finishing just outside in P11. Haas did a great job with strategy using Kevin to hold up the group, which was very smart.

"Unfortunately, we didn’t have the speed and we were carrying front-wing damage as well, so we struggled to progress through the field. We had a better race car than we showed today, so now the focus is on improving for Australia."

Alex Albon and Williams would be relying upon a crazy race later in the season to get better results as it seems the top-5 teams are just beyond the reach of the midfield.

It was in the chaotic environment that Albon thrived in the 2023 season and scored most of his 27 points for the team that helped them secure P7 in the Constructor's championship.