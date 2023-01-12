Williams reveals 2023 F1 car launch date

Williams have announced the launch date of their 2023 F1 car. They will be launching its challenger on February 6.

The announcement was made on the team's social media as it shared:

"Season launch incoming...Make sure you #JoinTheJourney by signing up at http://williamsf1.com".

With Williams announcing the launch date, we now have a launch date from six of the ten teams on the grid. The teams that are yet to announce their launch dates are Red Bull, Alfa Romeo, Mercedes and Haas.

Williams are a bit of a quandary at the moment. Team principal Jost Capito left during the winter break, and there hasn't been an announcement about who will replace him.

When the announcement was made that Capito and technical director FX Demaison were leaving, Matthew Savage, chairman of owners Dorilton Capital bid farewell to both of them and said:

“We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing. We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge, and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process. We would also like to thank FX (Demaison) for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”

Capito also thanked Dorilton Capital for the opportunity and said,

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team. I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Williams staring at uncertain future

The Grove-based squad is looking ahead to an uncertain future. Without a technical director to head the development of the car and a team principal to lead the team, the situation is akin to a headless chicken. To exacerbate matters, the team will be fielding a rookie alongside Alex Albon this season.

While Logan Sargeant has certainly given early impressions of being an upgrade on Nicholas Latifi, it's difficult to say so till he produces a few results. What's, however, uncertain for the team is who will lead them now.

More importantly, why has the team been unable to finalize a name during the winter break? There are more questions than answers surrounding Williams at the moment, and that should certainly be a cause of concern for everyone involved.

