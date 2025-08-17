"You can't allow someone with that much talent to stop driving because he's so far behind": When Lewis Hamilton hoped Fernando Alonso wouldn't retire

Speaking in 2016, Lewis Hamilton claimed that it would be a shame to see Fernando Alonso retire from F1 back then. The Briton also added that it wouldn't reflect well on the sport if a driver as talented as Alonso had to retire because he isn't in a car that is competitive at the front of the field.

Fernando Alonso returned to McLaren in 2015, with his return coinciding with the entry of the team's new engine supplier, Honda. The Japanese company struggled to develop a reliable engine at the start, leading to many frustrating moments for their star driver.

By the middle part of the 2016 season, rumors arose about Alonso looking to retire from F1 amid McLaren and Honda's lack of competitiveness. The reigning world champion at the time and the Spaniard's former teammate, Lewis Hamilton, claimed that he wouldn't like to see the 2x world champion leave yet.

Speaking in August 2016, Hamilton claimed that it would be a shame if he couldn't compete with Alonso anymore. He also added that it would be to the detriment of F1 if the driver retired.

"It wouldn't be a good representation of what this sport is all about, it wouldn't give a good image, F1 wouldn't be as worthwhile if Alonso didn't continue," said Hamilton. [via as.com]

"You can't allow someone with that much talent to stop driving because he's so far behind and because he'll never have another chance to win. It wouldn't be fair," he added.

Alonso decided to stay around in the end. The results improved somewhat for him in the later stages of 2016, before taking a nosedive again in 2017. Alonso then finally decided to retire after the 2018 season, and he went away to pursue other motorsporting honors.

This was before he eventually returned to F1 in 2021 with Alpine. Now 44 and at Aston Martin, Alonso is still going from strength to strength at the pinnacle of motorsport.

"He doesn't need Formula 1 anymore": When Lewis Hamilton explained why Fernando Alonso could retire from F1

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso before the 2014 Chinese Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Speaking during the same interview in 2016, Lewis Hamilton was asked if he believes that Fernando Alonso's retirement from F1 is a real possibility. The Mercedes driver claimed that it is possible, given the fact that Alonso has already achieved so many things in his Formula 1 career.

Hamilton claimed that Alonso "doesn't need Formula 1 anymore" to show his talents.

"He [Alonso] has won enough races, he has enough experience, he doesn't need Formula 1 anymore to be someone," said Hamilton.

"He's a two-time world champion. He's already a legend," he added.

During his post-2017 sabbatical from F1, Alonso applied his trade to multiple different racing series. He even won the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship, claiming a win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the process. He also raced in the Indy 500 during this period.

