"Your tummy is getting smaller and smaller": When Mercedes boss Toto Wolff joked with Ferrari leader Fred Vasseur about losing weight

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff pulls Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur's leg in an episode of the Netflix series "Drive to Survive". He joked about Vasseur looking slim as the duo shared a hearty laugh.

The documentary became an instant hit after it released its first season in 2019. It attracted a wider range of audiences from all parts of the world, which helped F1 become the pinnacle of motorsport. The series often highlights dramatic moments between drivers, including their on-track rivalries, and covers humorous moments off the track.

In 2024, Drive to Survive released its sixth season on the streaming platform. In an episode, Wolff arrives with Ferrari team principal Vasseur in the paddock. The two converse in French as Wolff passes a hilarious comment on Vasseur's slimmer physique.

"I saw your tummy is getting smaller and smaller," Toto Wolff said (translated from French). [00:55]

Vasseur replied:

"Really? You think?"

"Yes, I can see it."

"Maybe it's the red."

Wolff and Vasseur have had a cordial relationship despite being rivals. However, tables turned in the 2024 season as the French boss poached Mercedes's driver, Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari without informing Wolff of his decision. However, in an interview, the Mercedes boss mentioned that he caught wind of the negotiations, and when he texted Vasseur to confirm the rumors, he didn't get any reply.

That radio silence was enough to make Wolff believe in those rumors. A few days later, Hamilton arrived at the Austrian's home and briefed him on his ground-breaking move. However, Wolff also didn't hold back as he found a replacement for Hamilton in promising 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Toto Wolff praises Lewis Hamilton's first photoshoot with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton [L] Toto Wolff [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Last week, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had only good things to say as he opened up about Lewis Hamilton's iconic first official photoshoot with his new team outside Enzo Ferrari's legendary home. He expressed joy in the seven-time world champion's new beginnings.

During an interview with Sky Sports News at the 2025 Autosport Awards, Wolff said (via Planet F1):

“It’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend. But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made—it was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis.”

The picture of Hamilton standing outside Ferrari's home scripted history to become the most-liked F1 picture on Instagram with over five million impressions. He broke the record of his new teammate Charles Leclerc as his 2024 Monza Grand Prix victory post had over 4.5 million likes on Instagram.

