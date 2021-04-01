Yuki Tsunoda needs a good manager: Kamui Kobayashi

Yuki Tsunoda impressed the paddock and fans with his driving at his debut Grand Prix in Bahrain. The Japanese sensation left Sakhir with two crucial points after making a quick start to Formula 1.

Speaking about Tsunoda, ex-Formula 1 driver Kamui Kobayashi felt that the former needed a good manager who could act as a filter between him and the team.

Speaking on the podcast, 'Beyond the Grid', Kamui Kobayashi said:

"I think he can [perform] but he needs to have a very good manager!”

When questioned about the importance of a manager, Kobayashi said:

"... for the future contracts. Because I think for sure he can have a good result but he could have maybe some mistakes as well. In mistakes, he needs to have someone to explain them well to the team. He needs a kind of filter to manage himself because he’s still young and doesn’t have much experience in motorsports, so he needs to know someone who can help him to manage his mind and his amount of confidence by himself, so that’s what I would say."

Kobayashi spoke about the crucial steps that Tsunoda needs to take with a manager:

“There’s no doubt in time with his speed he’ll be good one day. But the point is how he manages his image to the team, how he brands his name in Formula 1. I think this is [the] most important [thing], I feel.”

Advertisement

It's crucial that Yuki Tsunoda "matches" his car

🇯🇵 breaking records on debut 👊 the story of @yukitsunoda07 first race 👇 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) March 30, 2021

Kamui Kobayashi feels Tsunoda could do a great job at the highest level but it will be crucial for him to be in a good environment. Yuki Tsunoda had a fantastic Formula 2 season before his promotion to Formula 1. However, his season in Formula 3 was average and multiple drivers on the grid outshone the young Japanese.

Speaking about Yuki Tsunoda's prospects in Formula 1, Kobayashi said:

“I think he will be good but it just matters how he fits and how he can really have a good match with the car and the team as well."

Speaking about the challenge of Tsunoda's AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly, Kobayashi said:

Advertisement

“I find that Pierre Gasly is doing really good in the AlphaTauri. I think he [Tsunoda] has a really very tough driver next to him. I think it is important he matches with his car because he was good in F2 but when you look at Formula 3 he was not very special, so I think he can be good if he matches the car.”

Yuki Tsunoda has been a breath of fresh air in Formula 1. The Japanese sensation beat his teammate in his debut Grand Prix and will look to build on his performance at Imola in three weeks. Although the youngster struggled during qualifying, the future looks bright for Yuki Tsunoda.

Also read: When is the next Formula 1 race?