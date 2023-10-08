2023 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - IND vs AUS - 8th Oct, 2023 | World Cup Fantasy Tips

India and Australia lock horns in the fifth match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Sunday, October 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The fantasy team suggested for the previous CWC 2023 match.

Players playing in Match 4: Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA), Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL), Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA), and Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL)

Captain: Aiden Markram | Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

I have no players from this match and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 02:00 pm IST, Sunday, October 8

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 123

1) Aiden Markram (ALL) (SA) - OUT | Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND) - IN

2) Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (SL) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS) - IN

3) Dhananjaya de Silva (ALL) (SL) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND) - IN

4) Temba Bavuma (BAT) (SA) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) - IN

India matches are my least favorite in multi-nation Fantasy cricket tournaments. They're just too strong, and my inherent domestic bias makes it really hard to choose between different players, and I end up making the wrong choice more often than not.

I'm trying to think cerebral, and given the slow and sluggish nature of the Chennai wicket will assist the spinners, and Adam Zampa's record against Kohli, Rohit, and Rahul, I'm backing India's best player of spin, Shreyas Iyer, to come good.

On the bowling front, I'm picking Hazlewood over Starc or Zampa as I feel India will struggle against his relentless accuracy, especially if they're chasing. He's the No. 2 ODI bowler in the ICC rankings, lest you forget.

Mitchell Marsh is a fairly popular pick, and with good reason, as he has the ability to absolutely destroy an opposition, and India needs to get him out early. Lastly, Hardik Pandya is an easy pick due to his propensity to get wickets at different stages of the game and his ability with the bat. He's the one pick I'm the most confident about.

2023 World Cup Fantasy - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - SA vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best 2023 World Cup Fantasy Team for Match 5 - IND vs AUS

Players playing in Match 5: Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (AUS), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (IND), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (IND)

Hardik Pandya is a straightforward choice for captaincy owing to his good record against the Aussies both with bat and ball. Mitchell Marsh and Shreyas Iyer are good options if their respective sides bat first, with Hazlewood in with a shout based on the conditions.

Other players

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 7

Joe Root (BAT) (ENG) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, Match 7

Bas de Leede (ALL) (NED) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, Match 6

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) | Next Fixture: vs NED, Match 6

Shoriful Islam (BOWL) (BAN) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, Match 7

Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) | Next Fixture: vs SL, Match 8