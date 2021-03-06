AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match - Mar 07, 2021

ACT Meteors will lock horns against New South Wales Breakers in the 19th match of the Women’s National Cricket League at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra on Sunday.

The last time when these two teams met, the Breakers registered a 9-wicket victory over the Meteors.

ACT Meteors will be very disappointed with their performances in this season so far. They have lost 4 of their 5 matches and are placed at the penultimate position in the points table. The Meteors will be eager to pick up a win from this match and get back on winning ways.

New South Wales Breakers, on the other hand, have had a rather ordinary tournament run so far. They have won two of their five matches and are placed at the third spot in the points table. The Breakers will be starting as favourites to win this game and register a second consecutive victory over the off-form ACT Meteors.

Nonetheless, with four valuable points up for grabs, we can expect another thrilling contest between these two sides on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

ACT Meteors

Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw (WK), Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg (WK), Chloe Rafferty, Gabby Sutcliffe, Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Angela Reakes (C) and Amy Yates.

New South Wales Breakers

Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke (WK), Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C & WK), Emma Hughes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman and Tahlia Wilson (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

ACT Meteors

Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes (C), Erica Kershaw (WK), Madeline Penna, Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty.

New South Wales Breakers

Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (C & WK) Rachel Trenaman, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Cheatle, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors vs New South Wales Breakers, Match 19

Date: 7th March 2021, 04:30 AM IST

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The pitch here at EPC Solar Park is evenly balanced that has equally upheld the batters as well as the bowlers. The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. However, the wicket gets easier to bat on as the match progresses. So, chasing should be a preferable option on this ground.

AM-W vs NSW-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Madeline Penna, Amy Yates, Rachael Haynes, Erin Osborne, Ashleigh Gardner, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Chloe Rafferty.

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner. Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Amy Yates, Rachael Haynes, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Ashleigh Gardner, Rebecca Carter, Carly Leeson, Lauren Cheatle, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Stella Campbell.

Captain: Rachael Haynes. Vice-Captain: Katie Mack.