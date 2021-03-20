AM-W vs SAU-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Cricket League Match – March 21st, 2021

ACT Meteors will take on South Australia Scorpions in the 28th match of the Women’s National Cricket League.

ACT Meteors haven’t fared well this season. They have won just two of the seven matches they have played and have already been eliminated from the tournament. They are playing for pride and will want to end their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, South Australia Scorpions need to win this game as they are still in contention for the knockout places. They have won four of the seven matches they have played and are fourth in the table.

Squads to choose from:

ACT Meteors

Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw (wk), Madeline Penna, Carly Leeson, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Oliva Porter, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rebecca Carter, Chloe Rafferty

South Australia Scorpions

Tegan McPharlin (c & wk), Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brooke Harris, Eliza Doddridge, Jemma Barsby, Jacinta Goodger-Chandler

Predicted Playing 11

ACT Meteors

Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes (c), Erica Kershaw (wk), Madeline Penna, Carly Leeson, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Oliva Porter, Gabby Sutcliffe

South Australia Scorpions

Tegan McPharlin (c & wk), Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Brooke Harris, Eliza Doddridge

Match Details

Match: ACT Meteors vs South Australia Scorpions, Match 28

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Date and Time: 21st March, 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance from the pitch. Batting first could prove to be easier at this venue.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josie Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Erin Osborne, Eliza Doddridge, Carly Leeson, Nicola Hancock, Samantha Betts

Captain: Erin Osborne, Vice-Captain: Amanda Wellington

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josie Dooley, Bridget Patterson, Courtney Webb, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Erin Osborne, Brooke Harris, Carly Leeson, Nicola Hancock, Samantha Betts

Captain: Bridget Patterson, Vice-Captain: Madeline Penna