AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match - February 22, 2025

Australia (AUS) will take on England (ENG) in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday, February 22, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. It's the second Group B clash after South Africa registered a 107-run win over Afghanistan on Friday.

Losing a three-match ODI series 3-0 to India, England aren't in the best of forms coming into the ICC event, and neither are their opponents, an injury-hit Australian side. With none of their three first-choice pacers (Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood) fit and available, a relatively inexperienced team that recently lost an ODI series 2-0 against Sri Lanka will take the field today.

This should be a riveting contest between the two fierce rivals. Let's now look at three players who would make ideal Dream11 differential picks.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: 3 Differentials you can pick for today's 2025 Champions Trophy Match

Attacking wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis should be a crucial batter for Australia in the middle order in the Champions Trophy 2025. Set to come in at No. 5, the Yorkshire-born Aussie batter is set to take on the role of the aggressor in the middle overs. Inglis has yet to leave a mark on the ODI format, with his average of 23.60 in 22 matches suggesting that he's yet to find the right gear for his batting.

However, the batter-friendly venues in Pakistan, coupled with one of the most ineffective England bowling attacks in recent times, could change his fortunes. An attacking batter who can easily find the boundary, Inglis has the potential to register a sizeable Dream11 haul even if he comes into bat as late as the 40th over.

He could be a smart differential to include in your teams.

Jamie Smith is expected to don the gloves and bat at No.3 for England.

England captain Jos Buttler confirmed that the highly-rated wicket-keeper Jamie Smith will get a promotion to No.3 ahead of this match. The 24-year-old made a sensational debut in Test cricket, already cementing his spot as the first-choice wicket-keeper for England, and he now has the opportunity to do so in ODIs.

Smith's record in ODIs is quite similar to Inglis' thus far - with the batter yet to find the right balance between the natural flair and attacking instincts in his game, and the maturity required of this format. However, the move to No.3 vastly increases his point-scoring potential, especially when you consider his solid game against spin.

If Smith can lay a solid foundation and take some time at the crease, he could register a massive Dream11 haul with a highly differential-level ownership you'd want to be a part of.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Brydon Carse was England's best pace bowler in the recently concluded limited-overs series against India. Bowling across a variety of pitches, Carse exhibited his versatility as a bowler, executing plenty of variations and bowling at a good pace, troubling the Indian batters.

On what should be surfaces that are hard to bowl in, bowlers like Carse will be crucial to England picking up wickets. He's also a more than handy batter who should be called upon for action, coming in at No. 8. Carse can be a blistering ball-striker lower down the order, contributing some handy points in that manner.

All in all, Carse has the potential to score Dream11 points with the bat and the ball, making him a worthwhile differential punt.

