AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday, November 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Reigning T20 and 50-over champions England are back in action after a short break as they take on Australia in a much-awaited ODI series. Although they are without first-choice players Joe Root and Liam Livingstone, England boast a strong roster, especially on the batting front.

Australia, meanwhile, come into the series on the back of a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign and look to salvage some lost pride with a series win over their arch-rivals. They will start as the favorites with a lot riding on newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins.

With both sides looking to land the first blow in the game, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Adelaide.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI between Australia and England will be played on November 17 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 8:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 17th November 2022, 8:50 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 1st ODI

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 261 in the last five matches. The pacers are likely to rule the roost, having picked up 88 percent of the wickets in the last five matches. While the spinners have not claimed as many wickets, they will also have a say with the long boundaries coming into play. Batting first could be the preferred option with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 261

2nd-innings score: 250

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: W-L-W-W-W

England: W-L-L-W-NR

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out for two to three months and is not available.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne/Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa.

England injury/team news

Dawid Malan is doubtful for the game.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince/Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan/Olly Stone.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (157 matches, 4245 runs, Average: 40.43)

Jos Buttler is one of the best white-ball batters in the world with an average and strike rate of 40.43 and 119.48, respectively, in the ODI format. He comes into the series on the back of a good T20 World Cup campaign. With Buttler likely to bat in the top order, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (138 matches, 5799 runs, Average: 44.27)

David Warner is another performer in this format with over 5000 runs at an average of nearly 45. Warner has a good record at the Adelaide Oval, scoring 383 runs at an average of 54.7. With the southpaw due for a big score, Warner is a good addition to your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (16 matches, 16 wickets, SR: 39.25)

Sam Curran was the standout bowler in England's T20 World Cup campaign, picking up 13 wickets in six matches. He has a decent record in this format as well with 16 wickets at a strike rate of 39.25. With Curran also adding value with the bat, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Hazlewood (67 matches, 105 wickets, Average: 25.83)

Josh Hazlewood is one of the best bowlers in this format with 105 wickets at an average of 25.83. He picked up four wickets against New Zealand in his previous series at an economy rate of 3.58. Given the conditions on offer, Hazlewood is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith was the Player of the Series in Australia's previous series against New Zealand, scoring 167 runs in three matches. Smith averages 44.13 in the format with 39 scores of 50 or more to his name. Given his experience and ability, Smith is a viable captaincy choice in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has been in fairly decent form of late, scoring 225 runs in six matches in the T20 World Cup. He is likely to bat higher up the order in the absence of Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan, allowing him to maximize his potential. With Buttler scoring two fifties in six white-ball matches at the Adelaide Oval, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 4245 runs in 157 matches Sam Curran 16 wickets in 16 matches Chris Woakes 155 wickets in 106 matches Steve Smith 4722 runs in 136 matches Adam Zampa 116 wickets in 73 matches

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (1st ODI)

Mitchell Starc is one of the best ODI bowlers in the world. He has 206 wickets in 105 matches at a strike rate of 22.23. He has a good record at the Adelaide Oval with eight wickets in four matches. With pacers likely to enjoy the conditions, Starc could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc)

Batters: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Jason Roy

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Cam Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Steve Smith, James Vince, Jason Roy

All-rounders: David Willey (vc), Sam Curran, Cam Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (c), Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa, Chris Woakes

