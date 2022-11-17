Create
England
6/0 (1.1)
Current Run Rate: 5.14
AUS won the toss and elected to field
Batters
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Jason Roy *
2
4
0
0
50
Philip Salt
4
3
1
0
133
P'SHIP
6 (7)
Bowlers
O
M
R
W
ECO
Pat Cummins *
0.1
0
1
0
6
 
1.1 Pat Cummins to Jason Roy, angles a good length delivery into the corridor outside off stump. Roy walks across and down the pitch before presenting a straight bat. He's opened up as he splices it in front of point for one
Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, comes into the attack
By their usual lofty standards Australia and Mitchell Starc had an ordinary T20 World Cup campaign. 
1
overs
5 /0 score
0
0
1
4
0
0
runs
cricket bat icon Jason Roy
1 (3)
cricket bat icon Philip Salt *
4 (3)
cricket ball icon Mitchell Starc
0 /5
0.6 Mitchell Starc to Phil Salt, takes a step forward as this one shapes back into a full length just outside the line of off stump. Salt times a controlled push to mid-off
0.5 Mitchell Starc to Phil Salt, OOH! On a length and slanting it well across the batter outside off stump. Salt swings with gay abandon but can only swish with thin air
The first boundary for England, right after the Barmy Army completed their rendition of the Jerusalem. Not a packed house by any means so far.
0.4 Mitchell Starc to Phil Salt, FOUR! That's a way to start alright! Slightly overpitched as it shapes back in comfortably into middle stump. Salt doesn't move his feet as he just uses his bottom hand to power it straight back past the bowler and through the line of it. No chance for mid-on or mid-off giving the chase!
0.3 Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy, length delivery that angles back into middle stump, Roy stands his ground and keeps it out with a tuck behind square on the leg-side and into the deep. First runs on the board!
Stat Alert: The average first innings score at this venue in ODIs is 227.
0.2 Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy, pitched up and shaping into the fourth-stump line, gets Roy to push forward and spew it off the inner half of his blade to mid-on
0.1 Mitchell Starc to Jason Roy, starts with a full one that shapes back in just a touch. Lands in the channel and straightens as Roy shoulders arms
Right then. The two umpires stride out in the middle, followed by the Australian players. The England openers, Jason Roy and Phil Salt also make their way out on a bright and sunny afternoon in Adelaide. Here's a sight for sore eyes. Mitchell Starc is back with the new ball for the hosts. He'll be hoping for a better showing than he had in the T20 World Cup recently. Roy on strike. Two slips in place. Third man and fine leg. Let's go!
The XIs are out so what are you waiting for? Head over here to get cracking with your fantasy team combinations. Do make use of our expert advice for the same!
Right then! News aplenty eh? No Josh Hazlewood, but Australia have gone in with two spinners instead with Cam Green and Marcus Stoinis serving as the third and fourth seamers. How pumped up will Mitchell Starc be having been dropped from Australia's last Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup?

As for England, the quartet of Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran, each of whom played the final a few days ago, have been rested. It's comfortably a second-choice XI that they are fielding, yet you look through some of those names and you can see why their white ball bench strength is as good as it has ever been.
Lineups:

England XI: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
CAP ALERT: Luke Wood, the left-arm quick from Lancashire, has been handed his ODI cap. He made his T20I debut in Pakistan a couple of months ago and hasn't been averse to playing in leagues around the globe.
Toss:

Australia have won the toss and elect to field first.
The feeling of being the holders of both the men's 50-over and 20-over World Cups would have barely sunk in but England have no time to revel in it for long as they get back onto the park just days after tasting glory. Jos Buttler has opined that this tight schedule is a challenge - read on to find out more!👇