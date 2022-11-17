Stadium
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Pitch
Batting friendly pitch.
Playing XI
Lineups out
Fantasy Stats will be available after the 1st game
1
Jos Buttler was the best batter for England in T20 WC 2022 with 225 runs in 6 outings. He has 4245 runs in 130 ODI innings at an average of 40.42 making him a good captain choice for this fixture.
2
Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup 2022.He has picked 13 wickets in six games. He has 194 runs and 16 wickets in many ODI appearances.
3
Adam Zampa ,one of the most cunning spinners was the best bowler for Australia in T20 World Cup. In 73 ODIs, he has scalped 116 wickets, with the best figures of 5/35.
4
Mitchell Starc surely has been one of the finest pacers in Australia but could pick up only three wickets in as many appearances in the T20 World Cup. His form is a bit concern for his team.
5
Hot Picks :M Labuschange,M Stoinis,D Willey
Risky Picks:J Buttler,D Warner,A Zampa
Stay away :M Ali
Grand League Captaincy Picks:J Buttler,A Zampa,D Malan
Team Form
(Last 5 Matches)