AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the first T20I at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia and England are into the final leg of their T20 World Cup preparations, with the first game of their three-match T20I series taking place in Perth. Although Australia have rested some of their main bowlers, Marcus Stoinis' return should bolster the squad. England, meanwhile, have a well-balanced squad in place with the duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler set to feature in the series. While both teams look evenly matched on paper, Australia might hold the edge owing to home conditions.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 9 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 1:10 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, 1:10 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 1st T20I

Although the lone T20I at the venue saw 213 runs being scored across both innings, a good batting track is expected at the Perth Stadium. The previous BBL game here saw pacers pick up 12 out of 17 wickets. Chasing would be the preferred option, with the ball expected to skid on nicely under the lights.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 106

2nd-innings score: 107

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: WLLWW

England: WLLWW

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh/Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Nathan Ellis, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales/Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes/Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (11 matches, 235 runs, Average: 164.34)

Phil Salt was brilliant on the backend of England's series win over Pakistan, scoring 20 (12) and 88 (41) in his last two matches. He has a good record in the BBL too, scoring 671 runs at a strike rate of 146.5 as part of the Adelaide Strikers. With Salt in good form, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (2 matches vs WI, 89 runs, Average: 44.50)

David Warner comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance in his previous game. He scored 89 runs in two matches against the Windies and also averages in excess of 40 in Australian conditions. Given his form and experience, Warner is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ben Stokes (34 matches, 442 runs, 19 wickets)

Ben Stokes is all set to play his first T20I this year and is likely to bat at No. 4. He has a decent record in this format, scoring 442 runs and taking 19 wickets. Given his all-round skillset, he is a handy pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nathan Ellis (4 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 9.0)

Nathan Ellis has been sensational in this short T20I career so far, picking up 12 wickets, including a hat-trick, in four matches. He claimed three wickets in his only game of the series against India. Given his variations and death-bowling skills, Ellis is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner comes into the game on the back of a 41-ball 76. He has been in fine form all year, also impressing in the ODIs against New Zealand and Zimbabwe. With Warner capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable captaincy choice for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan averages 32.83 in T20Is against Australia, with two fifties to his name as well. Overall, he is one of the top-ranked batters with a T20I strike rate of 137.82. He has also been in decent form, scoring valuable runs against Pakistan, making him a good captain or vice-captain pick in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim David 42 runs in 2 matches Harry Brook 238 runs in 6 matches Mark Wood 6 wickets in 2 matches David Warner 89 runs in 2 matches vs WI Nathan Ellis 12 wickets in 4 matches

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (1st T20I)

Spinners are not expected to play a big role given the conditions at the Optus Stadium. Moeen Ali, who is England's second spinner, might not have a big role given Ben Stokes' inclusion. With Moeen also likely to bat lower down the order, he could be avoided for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction team, click here!

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Dawid Malan (c), Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: David Warner (c), Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson

Poll : 0 votes