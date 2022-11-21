AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, November 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

Australia have already sealed a series win with two convincing performances against England. The likes of Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have starred in the series and will be keen to continue their form. England, meanwhile, have not clicked as a unit with their batting blowing hot and cold. The visitors are expected to field their strongest side, with Jos Buttler in line to return to the team. With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game beckons in Melbourne.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Australia and England will be played on November 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 8:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 22nd November 2022, 8:50 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: SonyLIV

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 3rd ODI

The last three matches at the MCG have seen teams chasing a total successfully and with relative ease. The average first-innings total reads 251 in those three matches with a highest score of 304. The pacers are likely to enjoy the conditions, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the wickets in the last three matches. Chasing could be the preferred choice given the recent record at the MCG.

Last 3 Matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 251

2nd-innings score: 252

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: W-W-W-W-W

England: L-W-NR-L-L

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green/Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood/Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, and Adam Zampa.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and David Willey/Olly Stone.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Alex Carey (61 matches, 1617 runs, Average: 35.15)

Alex Carey has only scored 21 runs in two matches despite being promoted to a middle-order role. The southpaw is a good player of both pace and spin with an average of 35.15 in this format. With the Australian keeper capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (2 matches, 134 runs, Average: 67.00)

Dawid Malan has been England's best batter in the series, scoring a hundred in Adelaide. The southpaw is averaging 56.62 in ODIs with four scores of fifty or more in 11 innings. With Malan in decent form coming into the game, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (17 matches, 194 runs, 16 wickets)

Sam Curran, who was the standout bowler in England's T20 World Cup win, did not have the best of outings in Sydney in the previous game. However, Curran has improved his bowling in leaps and bounds, using his variations and nailing his yorkers at will. With Curran adding value with the bat as well, he could be a fine pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (4/45 in the previous ODI against England)

Adam Zampa has been the star of the series so far, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He is averaging just 14.29 with the ball, taking wickets in the middle overs at times of need. Given his recent form and ability, Zampa is another must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is the leading run-scorer this season, scoring 174 runs in two matches. Smith has looked in sublime form, using his experience and rotating the strike effectively. Given his hunger for big runs, Smith should be a good captaincy pick in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

James Vince

James Vince looked in good touch in the previous game, scoring a 72-ball 60. The English batter averages 30.28 with the bat in ODIs, with four 50-plus scores in 28 innings. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Vince could be a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 4274 runs in 158 matches Dawid Malan 134 runs in 2 matches Chris Woakes 2 wickets in the previous game Steve Smith 174 runs in 2 matches Adam Zampa 7 wickets in 2 matches

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (3rd ODI)

Travis Head is an explosive batter who strikes at 94.19 in 50 ODI matches. He has a terrific record in this format with 15 scores of 50 or more in 47 matches. With Head capable of picking up a wicket or two with his off-spin, he could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith (c), James Vince (vc), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Chris Woakes

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: Travis Head (vc), Steve Smith, James Vince, Phil Salt (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Chris Woakes

