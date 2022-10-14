AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Australia (AUS) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the third T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs ENG 2022 Dream11 prediction.

England have been sensational collectively, putting in two impressive performances in the series. While their first win was led by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales' batting exploits, their second was spurred on by Sam Curran's death-bowling skills.

The visitors will be eyeing a clean sweep against the Aussies, who have shown glimpses of their ability. Australia will want their bowling attack to find its groove sooner rather than later with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. With both teams eyeing a win to close out the series, a cracking game beckons at the Manuka Oval.

AUS vs ENG Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I between Australia and England will be played on October 14 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The game is set to take place at 1:40 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 14th October 2022, 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Maunka Oval, Canberra

AUS vs ENG pitch report for 3rd T20I

The pitch at the Manuka Oval is a decent one to bat on, with the previous game seeing 348 runs scored across both innings. The powerplay phase saw two wickets fall in each innings, offering help to the pacers early on. The spinners should also come into play in the middle overs with the pitch being a touch on the slower side. Batting first would be the preferred option with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 178

2nd-innings score: 170

AUS vs ENG Form Guide

Australia: LWWLL

England: LWWWW

AUS vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Australia injury/team news

No injury concerns for Australia.

Australia probable playing 11

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc.

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley/Chris Jordan

AUS vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (2 matches, 85 runs, Average: 42.50)

Jos Buttler has been in decent touch since returning from injury, scoring 85 runs in two matches so far. He also has a strike rate of 188.89 in the series. While his record is not great at the Manuka Oval, Buttler is one of the best batters in the format, averaging 33.03. With Buttler in good form as well, he is a must-have in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (2 matches, 77 runs, Average: 38.50)

David Warner is another prolific run-scorer in this format, averaging 33.93 and striking at 142 in 95 T20Is. He has already scored a fifty in the series and is striking at 140 in two matches. Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Warner is a good pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (2 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 12.00)

Sam Curran has been the pick of the bowlers across both teams in the series. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 12, including a three-fer in the previous game at the Manuka Oval. While Curran has been sensational in death overs, he can pack a punch with the bat as well. Given the conditions on offer and Curran's form, he is a top pick for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Adam Zampa (2/26 in the previous match vs England)

Adam Zampa had a decent outing in the previous game, taking the important wickets of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali. Zampa also has a good record at the Manuka Oval. With there expected to be some help available for the spinners, Zampa is a fine choice for your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

David Warner

David Warner has had a decent time in the series, scoring 77 runs in two matches. He scored a fine fifty in the opening fixture, playing both pace and spin equally well. With the southpaw looking in good touch, he is bound to be a popular captaincy choice in AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction teams.

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is another batter who has done well in the series. He is the leading run-scorer in the rubber with 88 runs, with 84 of them coming in the opening fixture. He has a good record at the Manuka Oval, striking at over 140 in the BBL. With Hales having a heap of experience playing in Australian conditions, he is a top choice as captain or vice-captain in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 85 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 5 wickets in 3 matches Mark Wood 3 wickets in 1 match David Warner 77 runs in 2 matches Adam Zampa 2/26 in the previous match

AUS vs ENG match expert tips (3rd T20I)

Mitchell Marsh has looked in fine touch in this series with scores of 36 and 45. He has a good record at the Manuka Oval and has been particularly brilliant against pace in the series. If he is able to get off to a start, Marsh could be a game-changing selection in your AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Hales (vc), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook (vc), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood (c), Adam Zampa, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

