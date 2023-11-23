AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 1

The first match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against India (IND) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, November 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

These two teams recently met in the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, where Australia defeated India by six wickets. India will look to take revenge for the loss and win this home series.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, India looks like a tough opponent since they will have a home advantage.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The first match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will be played on November 23 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND, Match 1

Date and Time: 23rd November 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The last match played here was the match between India and South Africa, where a total of 310 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets in 39.1 overs.

AUS vs IND Form Guide

AUS - Will be playing their first match

IND - Will be playing their first match

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

David Warner is unavailable and is replaced by Aaron Hardie

Glenn Maxwell was injured and may not be available

Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Kishan

I Kishan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Indian team whenever he is getting a chance and is expected to perform well in today's match. M Wade is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Head

Y Jaiswal and T Head are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. S Smith is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Patel

M Stoinis and A Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. They both will have a lot of duties to fulfil in today's match.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Zampa and A Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. R Bishnoi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

T Head

T Head performed exceptionally well in the Final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against India. He loves performing against India and can score quick runs against less experienced Indian bowlers.

Y Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to help the opening batters, you can make Y Jaiswal the captain of your team. He can easily smash Australian bowlers and score a quick half-century.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs IND, Match 1:

Y Jaiswal

A Patel

T Head

A Singh

M Stoinis.

Australia vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: A Patel, M Stoinis

Bowlers: A Singh, A Zampa, R Bishnoi, P Krishna

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, T Verma, S Smith

All-rounders: A Patel, M Stoinis, M Short

Bowlers: N Ellis, S Abbott, R Bishnoi