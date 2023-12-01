IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 4

The fourth match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will see Australia squaring off against India (IND vs AUS) on Tuesday, December 1. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

All the marquee players from the Australian squad have returned following their ICC ODI World Cup victory and a lot of replacements have been announced. Since these players are not that experienced, the Indian team, which currently holds a 2-1 lead, has a good chance of claiming the T20I series.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced fantasy team. However, India look like a tough opponent against a less experienced visiting side and could clinch the series with a win in this match.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The fourth match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will be played on December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Australia vs India, Match 4, Australia Tour of India

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is completely new. Only one international match has been played on this pitch all the way back in Jan 2023, when India played against New Zealand in January 2023.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

Australia - L, L, W

India - W, W, L

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates for Australia heading into this match.

Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Wade (C), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.

IND Playing XI

No injury updates for India ahead of this encounter.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Kishan

I Kishan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he usually grabs his chances and is expected to perform well. M Wade is another good pick for you to consider adding to your team.

Batters

Y Jaiswal

Y Jaiswal and R Gaikwad are the two best batter picks for your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team. Both are top order batters, who are expected to perform well. T Head is also an option worth considering for your outfit.

All-rounders

A Hardie

A Hardie and A Patel are the best all-rounder fantasy picks for this match. The duo are expected to bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs, maximizing their points potential. They will both play crucial roles for their expective teams.

Bowlers

A Singh

The top bowler picks for your IND vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team are A Singh and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, thus increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

J Behrendorff could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy outfit.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters, you can make Y Jaiswal the captain of your fantasy team. He could dominate the Australian bowlers in this contest and score some quick runs in this game.

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad performed exceptionally well in the last match of the series, scoring a brilliant 123 off just 57 balls. He loves performing against Australia and could score quick runs against the less experienced opposition bowlers.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, Match 4

Y Jaiswal

R Gaikwad

T Head

N Ellis

A Singh

IND vs AUS Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a fantasy team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain of your outfit is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

India vs Australia - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head-to-head)

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, M Wade

Batters: T Head, S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: A Hardie

Bowlers: N Ellis, R Bishnoi, A Singh, J Behrendorff

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

India vs Australia - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe

Batters: T Head, B McDermott, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad, T Varma

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: N Ellis, P Krishna, A Singh, J Behrendorff