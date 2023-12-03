AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, Match 5

The 5th match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will see Australia (AUS) squaring off against India (IND) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AUS vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

All the marquee players from the Australian squad have gone back and a lot of replacements have been announced. Since these players are not that experienced, the Indian team has a very good chance of securing victory over the Australian team and win the series 4-1.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still India looks a tough opponent, since Australian players aren't experienced.

AUS vs IND Match Details

The 5th match of the Australia Tour of India 2023 will be played on December 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AUS vs IND, Match 5

Date and Time: 3rd December 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batting paradise, as witnessed in recent CWC matches. The last match played here was the IPL 2023 match between RCB and GT, where a total of 395 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets. Chasing must be preferred since dew is expected to come in second innings and batting is relatively easy.

AUS vs IND Form Guide

AUS - L L W L

IND - W W L W

AUS vs IND Probable Playing XI

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

AUS vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Wade

M Wade is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Australian team whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. J Sharma is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Jaiswal

Y Jaiswal and R Gaikwad are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. T Head is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Hardie

A Hardie and A Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. They both will have a lot of duties to fulfill in today's match.

Bowlers

R Bishnoi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Bishnoi and B Dwarshuis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last match, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Behrendorff is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

AUS vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to help the batters, you can make Y Jaiswal the captain of your team. He can easily smash Australian bowlers and score a quick half century on this flat pitch.

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad performed exceptionally well in the last match of the series. He loves performing against Australia and can score quick runs against less experienced Australian bowlers. He has smashed 213 runs in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for AUS vs IND, Match 5

Y Jaiswal

R Gaikwad

T Head

S Iyer

B Dwarshuis

Australia vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: T Head (vc), S Yadav, Y Jaiswal, R Gaikwad (c), S Iyer

All-rounders: A Hardie, A Patel

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, B Dwarshuis, J Behrendorff

Australia vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, J Sharma

Batters: T Head, B McDermott, Y Jaiswal (c), R Gaikwad, S Iyer (vc)

All-rounders: A Hardie

Bowlers: R Bishnoi, B Dwarshuis, D Chahar