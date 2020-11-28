AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 29th, 2020

The second ODI between Australia and India is all set to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The hosts, Australia, were absolutely sensational in the first game with captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scoring twin hundreds. Despite Dhawan and Hardik trying their best, the Australians proved too strong for the Indians, who looked out of sorts on the field as well. Nevertheless, the Indians are well-equipped to turn things around in this ODI series, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer eager to make amends for their no-show on Friday.

It isn't going to be easy for the Aussies, who are likely to miss the services of Marcus Stoinis courtesy of an injury. However, this presents an opportunity for Cameron Green to make a mark in the international circuit against a well-oiled bowling unit led by Jasprit Bumrah.

The Aussies will ideally look to clinch the series with a win on Sunday, although Virat Kohli and co would have other ideas in mind. Either way, another cracking game of cricket awaits in Sydney, with two of the best teams in world cricket set to collide on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India

Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini/Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 2nd ODI

Date: 29th November 2020, at 9:10 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards with not much help on offer for the bowlers at the Sydney Oval. There is some swing and turn off the surface, but with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well, both teams will be eyeing a big score with the bat in hand. The pitch could slow down a touch as the match progresses, although it should remain good for batting in the second innings as well. Both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss with 300 being par by the look of things.

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Steve Smith, David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Mohd Shami, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Hazlewood, Mohd Shami, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith