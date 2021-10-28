AUS vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 28th, 2021

In the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday, Australia (AUS) and Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Australia have had a good start to their campaign, beating South Africa in their tournament opener. However, they continue to face problems with their top and middle-order batting. Apart from Glenn Maxwell, their other batters seem to be out of form, which is a big concern. The Aussies will look to bring their A-game to the fore against Sri Lanka and make it two in two in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka (SL) will enter this game on the back of a win over Bangladesh by five wickets. Although Sri Lanka are better acclimatised to the UAE conditions than Australia, they need to put pressure on the opposition from the get-go. It will be interesting to see how Australia deals with the Sri Lankan spin attack.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the AUS vs SL contest.

#3 Steve Smith (AUS)

Australia vs India - T20 Game 3

Steve Smith has been one of the most consistent batters for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021, including the warm-up games they played. His scores read 35, 57 and 35 in the three games.

He is expected to up the ante in the game against SL. If there's one thing Smith has to work on, it's upping his scoring rate in the middle overs instead of going for a relatively sedate run-a-ball.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (AUS)

New Zealand vs Australia - T20 Game 5

Glenn Maxwell has been in brilliant form of late, and had top-class returns in the IPL 2021 UAE leg. He impressed in Australia's warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India, with a 37-run knock.

Moreover, Maxwell's part-time bowling could be beneficial for Australia in the powerplay overs. With pitches assisting spinners, Maxwell is expected to share the spin-bowling duties with Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa.

#1 Avishka Fernando (SL)

England vs Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka's dashing batter Avishka Fernando has come a long way with his attacking batting. Though he started as an opener, the SL player has played as a middle-order batter in this tournament.

Fernando is yet to come up with a big score in the ongoing tournament, but he has the ability to score big, and he is a big-match player. He could deliver the goods against Australia.

