BAN vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - July 2nd, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

In another high-octane clash which could potentially alter the dynamics of the league table, India and Bangladesh renew their rivalry as they sqaure off against each other on Tuesday, July 2nd in Edgbaston, Birmingham as part of the World Cup 2019.

Both teams have performed well this tournament with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli reveling for their respective teams with 476 and 382 runs to their credit.

While India need a win to seal their place in the semi-finals, Bangladesh aim to keep their hopes alive with their campaign hanging by a thread. They will ideally bank on their historic 2007 win over the Indians which saw them break into prominence but that remains their only win against the Men in Blue with losses in 2011 and 2015 still fresh on their minds.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav.

Playing XI Updates

Bangladesh

No changes are expected from the side that beat Afghanistan last week with Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin starring with bat and ball respectively. In Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar, they have a solid opening pair with the likes of Shakib, Rahim and Liton following their act in the middle order.

Mashrafe Mortaza's form with the ball is alarming with only a couple of wickets to his name but has more than made up with his inspirational captaincy. Mustafizur Rahman would be key on this surface where the slower balls tend to stick up a bit in the latter half.

Possible XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (C) and Mustafizur Rahman.

India

Inspite of a loss against England, the Indians should typically remain unchanged with Mohammed Shami all but sealing a place in the side with a fifer on Sunday. The batting unit still looks fragile with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant unable to put down any doubts against England.

The form of MS Dhoni and Kedhar Jadhav is also a cause for concern with both of them unable to get the Englishmen away in the death overs. Hardik Pandya remains crucial with his all-round abilities while Jasprit Bumrah will be the biggest threat with the ball in hand on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedhar Jadhav/Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 40

2nd July 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

As seen on Sunday, the pitch should favor run-scoring although 300 might be a bit far fetched with this being a used surface. The slower balls will be the most effective ones with their tendency to hold a bit and occasionally raise as well.

Overcast conditions will also help pacers upfront with additional swing as captains should prefer to bat first if they win the toss.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant and Mushfiqur Rahim are decent options to be picked for this game given the nature of pitch on hand. While Pant has only played one game in this World Cup, Rahim has done justice to his reputation with 327 runs in six games. MS Dhoni is also a viable alternative if the balance of the side suffices.

Batsmen: Two of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Tamim Iqbal should suffice in the batting unit with all three of them capable of scoring big runs on Tuesday. Along with them, KL Rahul is a decent option to opt for with the Karnataka native due for a big one at the top of the order. Soumya Sarkar could also be a great option with his medium pacers bound to come into play.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya is a must have in the side along with perhaps the best player in this tournament, Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan has been a revelation at number three for Bangladesh with 476 runs, in addition to ten wickets. He is Bangladesh's best bet to get one over India with his accurate bowling and sensible batting, making him a worth-while option.

Bowlers: With 13 wickets in just three games, Mohammed Shami's form makes him a must have in the side while young Saifuddin is also a great option with his ability to nail the yorker in the death overs. One of Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team for this crucial IND vs BAN game.

Captain: Virat Kohli comes into this game on the back of five fifties with the Indian captain looking to score his 42nd ODI hundred against Bangladesh. He is the preferred option for captaincy alongside Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. KL Rahul is also a decent option to have as your captain if one were to defer from Virat Kohli.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal, Hardik Pandya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Saifuddin and Kuldeep Yadav. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Saifuddin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul