Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the three-match T20I series starting from November 19. The series will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

After a poor outing in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021, the Mahmudullah-led Bangladeshi outfit are keen to make amends against Pakistan. However, the Tigers are without their experienced players Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim for the series.

U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali’s comeback story could be a key factor to watch out for in the series. Mustafizur Rahman will lead the pace attack for Bangladesh. Naim Sheikh’s form looked inconsistent and Bangladesh’s chances of winning the series will depend a lot on his form.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are eager to make their mark early in the series after their heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been in brilliant touch, and the duo will be eager to continue on the same track.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was in top form in the T20 WC and is trusted to be a leader in a potent pace attack.

Head-to-head record: Bangladesh vs Pakistan in T20Is

In total, the two teams have faced each other in 12 T20Is, with Bangladesh winning just two matches. Pakistan have emerged victorious 10 times.

The two sides last met in 2020 when Pakistan came out victorious quite comfortably.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: November 19

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:30 PM

2nd T20I: November 20

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:30 PM

3rd T20I: November 22

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 1:30 PM

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series here.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series 2021 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch the live action on the Fan Code app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series:

India: Fan Code

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports and PTV Sports

USA: Willow TV

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series 2021 Squads

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.

Pakistan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee

LIVE POLL Q. Shaheen Afridi to pick up 6+ wickets throughout the series? Yes No 3 votes so far