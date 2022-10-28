ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 26

The 26th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see England (ENG) take on Australia (AUS) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Friday, October 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction.

Both England and Australia have two points each after two games. While England come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss at the hands of Ireland, Australia found their groove against Sri Lanka. The previous series between the two sides saw England win both completed games, with Australia struggling to cope with their arch-rivals' explosive batting unit.

Although both teams are equally matched on paper, Australia might hold the edge owing to home conditions and momentum. With this being a must-win game for both teams, a cracker of a contest beckons at the iconic MCG.

ENG vs AUS Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 26th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will be played on October 28 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 26

Date and Time: 28th October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs AUS pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 26

A competitive track beckons at the MCG with the average score being 158. As many as nine wickets have fallen in the powerplay across four innings at the venue in this tournament. While the pacers will hold the key, the dimensions of the ground will play into the hands of the spinners as well. Inclement weather is expected, which may lure teams to prefer chasing with DLS likely to come into play.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 158

2nd-innings score: 160

ENG vs AUS Form Guide

England: W-W-NR-W-L

Australia: L-L-LNR-L-W

ENG vs AUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia injury/team news

Matthew Wade has tested positive although he is likely to play.

Australia probable playing 11

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Ashton Agar/Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (99 matches, 2395 runs, SR: 143.59)

Jos Buttler, who is set to play his 100th T20I, is a brilliant opener with 2395 runs at a strike rate of 143.59 to his name. Although he got out for a duck in the previous game, Buttler averages 45.16 against the Aussies. With Matthew Wade batting lower down the order, Buttler stands out as a top pick in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (97 matches, 2866 runs, SR: 141.67)

David Warner is another star opener who has had a slow start to his T20 World Cup campaign. He has 2866 runs at a strike rate of 141.67 in this format, including 25 scores of 50 or more. With Warner due for a big score, he is a must-have in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (2 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 5.86)

Sam Curran has been England's best bowler in this World Cup, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He is averaging just 5.86 with the ball and has been economical in the backend of the innings as well. With Curran also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a good choice for your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Josh Hazlewood (39 matches, 56 wickets, Average: 20.07)

Josh Hazlewood has been decent for Australia in this T20 World Cup, picking up three wickets in two matches. He has a brilliant record in this format, averaging 20.07 in 39 matches. With Hazlewood likely to enjoy the conditions on offer in Melbourne, he is a top choice for your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the top runscorer in the previous series between the two sides, scoring 150 runs in just three matches. He boasts a T20I strike rate in excess of 140, holding him in good stead. With Buttler due for a big score, he is a top captaincy choice for your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

David Warner

David Warner also impressed in the last ENG vs AUS series earlier in the month, scoring 77 runs in two matches, including a fine fifty at the Perth Stadium. The southpaw has not been able to get going at the top of the order but is a fine player of both pace and spin. With Warner capable of scoring big runs, he is a fine pick as captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 18 runs in 2 matches Sam Curran 7 wickets in 2 matches Mark Wood 5 wickets in 2 matches Josh Hazlewood 3 wickets in 2 matches David Warner 2866 runs in 97 matches

ENG vs AUS match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Liam Livingstone has a rather unique skill-set with the ball, capable of bowling both off-spin and leg-spin. He is likely to be used as the fifth or sixth bowling option owing to his ability to force batters to target the longer side of the boundaries. With Livingstone also in decent form with the bat, he could be a game-changing selection in your ENG vs AUS Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc)

Batters: David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes

