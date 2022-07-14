ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – July 14, 2022

England (ENG) and India (IND) will play the second ODI of the three-match series at Lord’s in London on July 14.

India won the T20I series 2-1 and made a positive start to the ODI series as well. Bowling first, they bowled England out for just 110 as Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc, picking up six wickets. Jos Buttler (30) was the only batter who could make a significant contribution with the bat for England.

Similar to the T20Is, England continued to struggle against India's full strength pace attack. Their batters failed to stay out in the middle for long as the famed English white-ball line-up did not live up to its standards.

Entrusted with the job of defending a low score, the English bowlers couldn't do much as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan steered India home with 10 wickets in hand.

India have dominated the white-ball leg of this tour so far and will be keen to keep up their performances in the second ODI as well. Meanwhile, England will have to regroup as a unit after being handed a hefty defeat.

Going into the second ODI between England and India, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler was the top scorer for England

England’s new white-ball captain Jos Buttler is enjoying a dream run with the bat. In the previous ODI series against the Netherlands, Buttler was at his explosive best, accumulating 248 runs from two innings with a record unbeaten 162 in the first game.

Although England’s performance with the bat was disappointing in the opening game against India, Buttler top-scored with 30 runs, including six fours. He looked good during his brief stay and will look to convert this start into a big score in a must-win game.

The English skipper will have to lead from the front with the willow and certainly has the ability to take apart any bowling line-up on his day.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah ran through the England batters

Jasprit Bumrah had a memorable outing in the first ODI. India’s lead pacer proved his worth once again as he registered his best figures in the format of 6/19.

Bumrah ran through England’s top three to leave them in all sorts of trouble and then returned to pick up three more wickets. With this, he also became the third Indian bowler to claim four wickets in the first ten overs of an ODI innings.

The right-arm pacer has played 71 ODIs and picked up 119 wickets at an average of 24.30 and a career economy-rate of 4.63. Given the form he is in, Bumrah is certain to pose a threat to the English batters once again.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma was destructive with the bat

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front in the run-chase as India took a 1-0 lead. Needing just 111 runs for victory, Rohit ensured that the visitors got over the line with ease, scoring an unbeaten 76 off just 58 deliveries.

His knock comprised six fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 131.03. The right-handed opener was at his best, taking the English bowlers on and playing his natural game. Thanks to his fine showing with the bat, India raced to a comfortable win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Sharma carries a truckload of experience, having played 231 ODIs, scoring 9359 runs at a healthy average of 49. He is surely a player to watch out for in this contest.

