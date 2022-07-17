ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – July 17, 2022

England (ENG) will take on India (IND) in the third ODI of the three-match series at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

After a crashing defeat in the opening ODI, England made a strong statement with a 100-win in the second game to level the series.

After losing a few quick wickets, England’s middle order came to the rescue with Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali and David Willey making important contributions with the bat to take them to 246, which was a fighting score.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were amongst the wickets for India.

Following a string of poor performances from England with the bat throughout the white-ball tour, they will be pleased to have put up a better showing. India did nothing wrong with the ball but their batters failed to rise to the occasion this time around.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got starts but could not convert them into big scores. Reece Topley had a dream outing with the ball as he picked up six wickets.

India could only manage to get to 146 in the end, suffering a difficult loss.

India have dominated so far in the white-ball leg. After winning the T20I series, they will aim to make a strong comeback and clinch the ODI series as well. England, on the other hand, will also look to claim the spoils.

Ahead of the third ODI between England and India, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali has been a top performer for England in white-ball cricket. He put up an impressive all-round showing once again in the second ODI.

Moeen scored a crucial 47 coming out to bat when the hosts were under pressure in the innings. His innings comprised of two fours and as many sixes.

He can also chip in with some crucial overs and picked up a wicket as well. The 35-year-old has scored 1980 runs and accounted for 91 wickets from 117 ODIs. His vital all-round performance was important in the context of England going on to level the series.

Moeen is a great asset to any white-ball side and the hosts will rely on him to contribute with both the bat and the ball once again in this crucial fixture.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed to get going with the bat in the second ODI. He struggled to even get off the mark as he got out for a naught in the run-chase.

The right-hander, however, is in good form as he slammed an unbeaten 58-ball 76 in the first ODI, which included six fours and five sixes at a strike-rate of 131.03. Thus, when at his best, Rohit can tear apart any bowling attack and score big at a quick pace as well.

The Indian skipper will be keen to make a comeback and lead from the front in the all-important final match of the series. He has amassed 9359 runs from 232 matches at an average of 48.74.

India will rely on the opener to come good with the willow.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in this series so far. He has picked up eight wickets from two matches at an average of 8.50 and an economy-rate of 3.92.

Bumrah picked up six wickets in the first ODI and was impressive in the second game as well, returning with figures of 2/49 from his ten overs.

India's lead pacer has been at his best, carrying his good form from the Test match as well. He has picked up 121 wickets from 72 ODIs at an average of 24.30, with an economy-rate of 4.63 and a strike-rate of 31.4.

The Men in Blue will expect him to deliver with the ball once again and he is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for the third ODI.

