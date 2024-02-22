ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Tour of India 2024, 4th Test

The fourth Test m of the England Tour of India 2024 will see England (ENG) squaring off against India (IND) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India is currently leading the test series by 2-1 and will be eyeing to win the series now. They just need to win one more match to claim the trophy. The won the last match by 434 runs.

England played exceptionally well in the 1st test match, but were overpowered by India in the 2nd and 3rd test matches. India is again expected to win today's nail-biting match.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The 4th Test match of the England Tour of India 2024 will be played on February 23 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IND, 4th Test

Date and Time: 23rd February 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi supports spinners over pacers. Batting in 1st innings is usually considered better on this pitch. This is the same pitch where India and South Africa played a test match back in 2019. India won that match by an innings and 202 runs.

ENG vs IND Form Guide

ENG - W L L

IND - L W W

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood

IND Playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul are unavailable for today's match

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match as the pitch supports batters. Dhruv Jurel is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. Ben Duckett is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Joe Root and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and will also bowl a lot of overs. Ravichandran Ashwin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Tom Hartley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kuldeep Yadav and Tom Hartley. Both played exceptionally well in the last few matches. Mohammad Siraj is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Since the pitch is expected to be good for batters, you can make Yashasvi Jaiswal the captain of your team. He has played exceptionally well in the last three test matches and has the ability to anchor the innings. He has already smashed 545 runs in the last three matches.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja loves performing against England and pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has already smashed 201 runs and taken 12 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs IND, 4th Test

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shubman Gill

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Tom Hartley

England vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters and spinners, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Foakes

Batters: R Sharma, B Duckett, S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Khan

All-rounders: R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Root

Bowlers: K Yadav, T Hartley

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Foakes

Batters: S Gill, Y Jaiswal, S Khan

All-rounders: R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Root, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, T Hartley, R Ahmed