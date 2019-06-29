ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 30th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

One of the most awaited games of the World Cup takes centrestage on Sunday as favourites, England and India face off at Edgbaston in their bid to seal a semi-final spot.

India are the only unbeaten team in the World Cup with five wins and an NR to their names as they look to keep their momentum intact going into the business end. England, on the other hand, have not been at their best of late. A shock loss to Sri Lanka has raised a few concerns regarding the side's ability, as they were expected to take the tournament by storm given their form heading into it.

Inspite of the indifferent form and criticism, England will keep everything aside as they look to gain two invaluable points to keep their campaign on the right track although Virat Kohli and co will have different ideas. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav

Playing XI Updates

England

Jason Roy is still a doubt although he could be risked given the magnitude of the game while the rest of the side should remain the same. With the pitch providing some turn as well, the likes of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will play a crucial role while Ben Stokes and Joe Buttler's performances could also have a big say in the proceedings.

Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan have shown glimpses of what they are capable of while Joe Root and Jofra Archer will be their go-to men with bat and ball respectively.

Possible XI: Vince/Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Ali, Woakes, Archer, Wood and Rashid.

India

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting back to full fitness, it has to be seen whether he would come back into the side instead of Mohammed Shami, who has picked eight wickets in just two games this World Cup.

Apart from the one headache, the rest of the side should ideally remain unchanged although the middle order hasn't put in meaningful performances over the last week or so. Kedhar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar haven't justified their selections so far and would hope to come good in what is a crucial game for both teams while the bowling unit will once again be under the radar with Jasprit Bumrah being key.

Possible XI: Rohit, Rahul, Virat(C), Shankar, Dhoni(WK), Jadhav, Pandya, Bhuvneshwar/Shami, Kuldeep, Chahal and Bumrah

Match Details

England vs India, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 38

30th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

In the previous game played here between New Zealand and Pakistan, the spinners did get considerable turn for the pitch which saw Kane Williamson roll his arm for a few overs as well. With cloudy conditions engulfing the stadium, swing and seam is also on offer upfront although batsmen should be able to play their strokes freely once they settle down as shown by Babar Azam against the Kiwis.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow is due for a big score this World Cup with the Yorkshire native only scoring a couple of fifties so far. Along with MS Dhoni, he should be picked in the fantasy team for his game with the nature of the pitch also taken into consideration. If the balance of the side suffices, Jos Buttler's inclusion could be a potential winner with the England keeper getting off to starts on a consistent basis.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Joe Root are great choices for this game along with KL Rahul, who has been decent at the top of the order. He has ample experience playing in English conditions and should be able to get some runs under his belt while the likes of Eoin Morgan and Rohit Sharma should round off the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya is the midst of a good run with quick cameos and handy wickets to his name. He is one to watch out for in Birmingham while Moeen Ali is also a viable option to have in the side, given the amount of turn on offer in the previous game played here. Ben Stokes is also a viable candidate but considering the fact that he has scored two consecutive fifties, another fruitful outing is highly unlikely.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav and Adil Rashid are proven performers in English conditions which is why both of them are preferred for this game. Indian spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah also grabs a place in the side with his wicket-taking ability. One of Jofra Archer or Chris Woakes should suffice as the fourth bowling option for this game.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Virat Kohli are the preferred choices for this game with both of them able to rotate strike and keep the score boarding ticking whilst getting big runs for their respective teams. Along with them, KL Rahul and Eoin Morgan are also decent options to opt as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes. Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

