ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see England (ENG) take on Ireland (IND) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction.

England started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with a big win against Afghanistan, with Sam Curran starring with the ball. While their bowlers were impressive in the previous game, England's strength lies in their batting depth and firepower. They now come across a decent Ireland side who have a good mix of youth and experience. A lot will ride on the shoulders of their big guns Paul Stirling and Joshua Little, who have ample experience in this format. With both teams keen to win, a cracking game beckons at the iconic MCG.

ENG vs IRE Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 20th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Ireland will be played on October 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1, Match 20

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Stadium, Melbourne

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ENG vs IRE pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 20

The previous match saw 319 runs being scored across two innings, indicating a decent batting track. As many as five wickets fell in the powerplay in the previous game, with the pitch offering ample help early on for the pacers. The dimensions of the ground show play into the hands of the bowlers. With rain likely to play a part, chasing would be the preferred option.

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 159

2nd-innings score: 160

ENG vs IRE Form Guide

England: W-W-W-NR-W

Ireland: W-L-W-W-L

ENG vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Jos Buttler (c&wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Ireland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Ireland.

Ireland probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (98 matches, 2395 runs, SR: 143.76)

Jos Buttler is one of the best batters in this format with over 2000 runs at a strike rate of 143.76. He has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order with 18 50-plus scores. Although he did not score many runs against Afghanistan, Buttler should feel more at ease against the Irish bowlers, making him a top pick for your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Tector (45 off 42 in the previous match)

Harry Tector is yet to hit the ground running in the tournament, but he did score 45 runs in his previous match. Tector has a decent record in T20Is, striking at 126.41 in the Irish top order. With Tector due for a big score, he is a good addition to your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sam Curran (5/10 in the previous match)

Sam Curran was the star of the show in the previous game, picking up five wickets and becoming the first Englishman to take a fifer in T20Is. The left-arm pacer has been England's best bowler of late, impressing in the death overs. Taking his batting ability into account, Curran is a must-have in your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Adair (55 matches, 75 wickets, Average: 19.76)

Mark Adair is one of the best bowlers in this format with an average of just 19.76. He takes a wicket in nearly every 16 balls, holding him in good stead. With Adair capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a good pick for your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is perhaps the best white-ball batter in the world and has been in fine form over the last few years. Since the start of 2021, Buttler has scored 844 runs in 24 innings at a strike rate in excess of 140. With Buttler due for a big score, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

Harry Tector

Harry Tector struck some form in the previous game, scoring 45 runs off 41 balls against Sri Lanka. The Irish batter has been in good form this year, impressing against India and also featuring in the CPL. With Tector capable of dealing with both pace and spin well, he is a viable captaincy choice in your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 18(18) in the previous match Sam Curran 5/10 in the previous match Mark Wood 2/23 in the previous match Paul Stirling 108 runs in 4 matches Mark Adair 75 wickets in 55 matches

ENG vs IRE match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Chris Woakes is a fine exponent of swing bowling and is expected to bowl at least two overs with the new ball. The previous game at the MCG saw the ball do a bit early on, playing into the hands of Woakes. Given his experience and ability, Woakes is a game-changing selection in your ENG vs IRE Dream11 prediction team.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c)

Batters: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Tector (vc)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Mark Adair, Josh Little

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Paul Stirling (vc), Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Adair, Josh Little

