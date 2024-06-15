ENG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 34

The 34th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see England (ENG) squaring off against Namibia (NAM) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday, June 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England have a very slim chance of qualifying for the Super 8. For that, they first need to win today's match by a big margin and then pray that Australia beats Scotland by a big margin. They won their last match against Oman by eight wickets, with 16.5 overs remaining. Namibia, on the other hand, are out of the tournament as they have won only one win in their last three matches. This will be their last match so they will try to end with a win to exit with their heads high.

These two squads have their head-to-head at zero and never played a match against each other. So, this will be a good match to watch.

ENG vs NAM Match Details

The 34th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs NAM, 34th Match

Date and Time: 15th June 2024, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a good scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Oman and England. England chased the target of 47 runs in just 3.1 overs with eight wickets remaining.

ENG vs NAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

ENG - W L N/R W N/R

NAM - L L W W L

ENG vs NAM Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jonny Bairstow, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley , Mark Wood

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Nikolas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

ENG vs NAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He played a beautiful innings of 24 runs in just 8 balls in the last match against Oman. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper pick who can easily smash Namibia's less experienced bowlers.

Batters

Will Jacks

Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Will Jacks will bat at one down and bowl a few overs if required. JJ Smit is another good player option, especially while batting first.

All-rounders

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

David Wiese and Gerhard Merwe Erasmus are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Gerhard Merwe Erasmus has already smashed 101 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. Moeen Ali is another good all-rounder for today's match who will bat in middle order and bowl a few overs.

Bowlers

Jofra Archer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid. Jofra Archer took three wickets in the last match, while Adil Rashid took four. Ruben Trumpelmann is another good bowler for today's match. He has already taken five wickets in the last three matches.

ENG vs NAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for England and can easily take wickets against the Namibian batters. He has already taken four wickets in the last two matches, and will be expected to perform well again.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid was the best bowler from England in the last match played at this venue. He took four wickets in the last match and troubled all the batters. He can once again be among the wickets, this time against Namibian batters.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs NAM, 34th Match

Jofra Archer

Adil Rashid

Jos Buttler

Phil Salt

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

England vs Namibia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

England vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: W Jacks

All-rounders: M Ali, D Wiese, G Merwe Erasmus

Bowlers: R Topley, J Archer, A Rashid, R Trumpelmann, M Wood

England vs Namibia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, P Salt

Batters: J Bairstow

All-rounders: J Frylinck, D Wiese, G Merwe Erasmus

Bowlers: R Topley, J Archer, A Rashid, R Trumpelmann, M Wood

