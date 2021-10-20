ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today's World T20 Warm-up match - October 20th, 2021

England play New Zealand in the 14th warm-up game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

England lost their opening warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against India. They batted well to post 188/5 on the board. Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali top-scored with 49 and 43* respectively.

However, their bowlers failed to defend their total as India romped home with seven wickets to spare. England will look to bounce back in this game. They want to bring some momentum into the main event.

New Zealand are also coming off a loss in their first warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against Australia. They posted a modest total of 158/ batting first. The top three batters got starts but could not convert it to a big score.

Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult picked up three and two wickets respectively as the bowlers tried hard. However, Australia got past the line on the penultimate delivery of the match.

Both teams will want to win this match. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for this ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up clash.

#3 Devon Conway

Somerset CCC v Hampshire - Vitality T20 Blast

Devon Conway did not start well in the warm-up game against Australia. However, he is a destructive batter. He displayed brilliant form in this year's Vitality T20 Blast. Conway could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team for this game.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

England Nets Session

Jonny Bairstow looked in good touch in the warm-up game against England. He top-scored with a 36-ball 49. Bairstow was in cracking form in the Hundred Men’s competition as well. He scored 128 runs from just two games at a strike rate of 170.66. Bairstow will have to continue his form for England to do well at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

#1 Moeen Ali

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Moeen Ali once again showcased his destructive nature with the bat. He smashed 43 runs off just 20 deliveries against India. He also played a few good knocks in the recently concluded IPL. Moeen is a wicket-taking option as well. His all-round skills make him a must-pick in your fantasy team. England will rely on Moeen to come good in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He can earn your team points with both bat and ball.

