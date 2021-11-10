ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) take on New Zealand (NZ) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

For the first time since the infamous 2019 ODI World Cup 2019 final, England and New Zealand face off in an ICC white-ball tournament, once again in a knockout fixture. England have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with four wins in five games. Although injuries to Jason Roy and Tymal Mills have dented their fortunes, their squad depth holds them in good stead.

However, they face a stern test in the form of New Zealand, who have punched above their weight with their bowling attack serving them well. Although the Kiwis head into the game as the clear underdogs, they are well and truly capable of beating the English, making for a thrilling game in Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Trent Boult

Match Details

ENG vs NZ, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi-Final, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 10th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been good for batting despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. However, the batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat in the powerplay overs. A change of pace will be key on this wicket with the spinners also likely to come into play in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial in the middle overs, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss given the dew factor.

Click here to view the T20 World Cup schedule.

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow is in line for a promotion up the order with Jason Roy being ruled out. Although he hasn't been in the best of form in this tournament, Bairstow is one of the most attacking openers in the game and should feel at home alongside Jos Buttler, who also isn't a bad option for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team by any means.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson has gotten off to a couple of starts in the tournament without converting them into big ones. However, Williamson is known to be at his best in crunch moments, making him one to watch out for in this match.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been one of England's best players in the T20 World Cup, scoring quick runs and picking up crucial wickets in the powerplay overs. Although his bowling may have to take a backseat against a right-hander heavy New Zealand batting unit, Ali may see himself bat at three or four. With Bairstow likely to vacate a spot in the top order to replace Roy, Ali is a must-have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been New Zealand's best pacer with 11 wickets to his name - the highest for any pacer in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Along with his ability to swing the ball both ways, Boult has held his own in the death as well, holding him in good stead ahead of this crucial encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (ENG) - 406 points

Trent Boult (NZ) - 349 points

Moeen Ali (ENG) - 299 points

Important stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Trent Boult - 11 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Jos Buttler - 240 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 155.84

Adil Rashid - 8 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.38

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Chris Jordan and Ish Sodhi

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Trent Boult

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Kane Williamson to score a fifty against England? Yes No 2 votes so far