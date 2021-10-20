ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) square off in a warm-up match as part of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 preparations at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Both England and New Zealand were able to get some valuable game-time under their belts despite losing their respective opening warm-up fixtures. However, they will have another chance to fine-tune their rosters and get their players warmed up for the main tournament. With both teams keen to gather some momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup, an intriguing game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Tymal Mills

Match Details

ENG vs NZ, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 13

Date and Time: 20th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Tolerance Oval with the bowlers likely to get some help off the surface. The pitch could be on the slower side with batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. As the match progresses, bowlers will look to vary their pace. Both teams would love to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert didn't get a chance to bat in New Zealand's previous game. However, the wicketkeeper is expected to bat at the top of the order in today's fixture and should get some runs under his belt, making him a good option for your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Dawid Malan: Dawid Malan's spot in the side is in some danger with the southpaw unable to capitalize on a start against India. However, he has been England's most consistent batter over the last year or so and should score some runs today if given the chance to bat at no.3 or even no.4.

All-rounder

James Neesham: Another Kiwi who will be looking to get some form under his belt, James Neesham had an iffy outing against Australia earlier in the week. Apart from his explosive batting ability, Neesham is a handy medium pacer whose variations will be key on this surface.

Bowler

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills is perhaps England's best bet with the ball, given his experience and unique skill-set. His variations will be key for England, who will bank on him delivering the goods in the death overs in the absence of Jofra Archer.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway (NZ)

Dawid Malan (ENG)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Important stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill - 2939 runs in 98 T20Is, Bat Average: 32.3

Devon Conway - 473 runs in 11 T20I innings, Bat Average: 59.12

Dawid Malan - 1123 runs in 30 T20I matches, Bat Average: 43.19

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Tim Seifert, Eoin Morgan, Kane Williamson, Dawid Malan, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Tim Seifert, Sam Billings, Kane Williamson, Dawid Malan, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Edited by Samya Majumdar